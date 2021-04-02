WATCH NOW: Career Pathways students get hands-on lesson in building a house, opening a door to a future career

“We start about Sept. 1 and we have been going at it ever since, good weather, bad weather,” he said. “Some of these students will go into construction management and I really try to stress to them the scheduling piece of it. You have to plan for those bad days. You have to have something to do inside if the weather is bad and keep the project going. That is half of my job, trying to schedule and organize things so they can keep going.”

Forsman said having the hands-on experience of building a home makes a difference in the students’ education and their lives.

“I get a lot of students that come back to me and talk about after graduation what they are doing,” he said.

One of his former students is working for a contractor and he is building a nearby house.

“That is really fun to see,” Forsman said. “I can see him working. I have some former students who own their own companies already. It is fun to have students come back and talk about their experiences and what they are doing.”

Many of these students will have a chance after graduating this spring to go to work for a local contractor as workers are in need since the construction and building industry is booming in Grand Island.