WATCH NOW: CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska, Iowa seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations

As revised health measures go into effect Wednesday across Nebraska to deal with an increased number of people testing positive, CHI Health’s 14-hospital system in Nebraska and Iowa is seeing more people being hospitalized for the virus, said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CHI Health CEO.
Robertson briefed reporters Tuesday on how the CHI Health hospitals, including St. Francis in Grand Island and Good Samaritan in Kearney, are gearing up to deal with a surge of infected patients.
In the three-county area of the Central District Health Department, which includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, health officials said they have seen an increase in cases and positivity rates. Last week, 22% of people tested positive for the virus, according to CDHD.
“What has gotten our attention, and what has gotten everybody’s attention, is that when you look at the COVID infection test positivity rates and when you look at the hospitalization rates, you can tell that we are seeing more people testing positive on a percentage basis,” Robertson said.
And when more people test positive for the virus, there will be an increase in the number of people needing hospitalization to treat the virus.
“We are able to say, like everybody else is, we can expect to see more people needing to be admitted ... over the next four to five weeks,” Robertson said. “That is what we are preparing for.”
As of Tuesday morning, Robertson said CHI Health hospitals had 128 coronavirus patients, with eight on ventilators.
To put that in perspective, CHI Health’s CUMC-Bergan Mercy in Omaha has more than 300 staffed beds.
Robertson said the number of cornonavirus patients is up 40 from the previous week in all of their hospitals.
“We have seen a gradual increase in the number of folks requiring hospitalization,” he said.
A ‘slow and steady increase’
Robertson said CHI Health has set a record in the number of people who are requiring hospitalization. He said at the end of July, a little more than 50 patients were in CHI Health hospitals needing care for the virus.
“The last couple of months it has been a slow and steady increase to the point where we find ourselves today (Tuesday) at 128 patients, which is four less than yesterday morning,” he said.
Robertson said they have not plateaued yet with an increasing number of infected people needing hospitalization.
“When you look at the infection rates and the hospitalization rates and the test positivity rates, it does appear that we still have another couple of weeks of gradual increasing demand for hospitalizations by patients infected by COVID,” he said.
Robertson said the public can help out by taking health care precautions, such as washing hands, wearing a mask and avoiding large groups of people.
“The challenge of this disease is that people do spread the virus even before they are symptomatic or, in some cases, they never become symptomatic and that makes it even that much harder to control the outbreak of this virus,” he said.
In other points, Robertson said:
— CHI Health hospitals have an additional 400 beds that they can open if they have the staff and there is patient need.
— CHI Health hospitals will not need tents or temporary clinics.
— CHI Health has not canceled any non-urgent procedures. Robertson said that in the coming weeks they might have to triage procedures if the number of people with the virus needing hospitalization increases. He said they are monitoring the situation on a daily basis.
— To meet their staffing needs if the number of virus patients increase, they currently have traveling nurses in CHI Health hospitals and have contracts to bring in more.
— CHI Health nurses are being offered premium pay to pick up extra shifts.
DHM allows elective surgeries
As part of the state’s new directed health measures, elective surgeries and procedures at hospitals are allowed as long as 10% of ICU staffed beds are maintained.
“Ceasing or stopping non-urgent procedures is a tool we have in our toolbox,” Robertson said. “I can tell you that over the next couple of weeks, we may find ourselves in a position where we may have to start triaging procedures that are scheduled.”
He said there are thousands of people in the CHI Health service area that have medical concerns that need to be addressed.
“We are absolutely not in favor of a wholesale, stop everything the next two months because we know of the negative health impacts that can have on those individuals who have may have cancer or some other issue,” Robertson said. “We are absolutely prepared to make decisions in a fairly fluid manner on whether or not we have the adequate staff or capacity to continue to do every non-urgent procedure that we are doing today.”
Robertson said CHI Health has planned that the virus may be around for years to come “not knowing what is going to happen, whether vaccines are going to blunt the spread of this virus or what might happen from a clinical perspective.”
“But what we have learned is that this virus is challenging because there is so much spread that seems to occur before people are sick or ill or symptomatic. That makes it even more important for us to not let our guard down as individuals because when we do that is when the spread seems to show up,” he said.
