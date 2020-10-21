WATCH NOW: CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska, Iowa seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations

“Ceasing or stopping non-urgent procedures is a tool we have in our toolbox,” Robertson said. “I can tell you that over the next couple of weeks, we may find ourselves in a position where we may have to start triaging procedures that are scheduled.”

He said there are thousands of people in the CHI Health service area that have medical concerns that need to be addressed.

“We are absolutely not in favor of a wholesale, stop everything the next two months because we know of the negative health impacts that can have on those individuals who have may have cancer or some other issue,” Robertson said. “We are absolutely prepared to make decisions in a fairly fluid manner on whether or not we have the adequate staff or capacity to continue to do every non-urgent procedure that we are doing today.”

Robertson said CHI Health has planned that the virus may be around for years to come “not knowing what is going to happen, whether vaccines are going to blunt the spread of this virus or what might happen from a clinical perspective.”

“But what we have learned is that this virus is challenging because there is so much spread that seems to occur before people are sick or ill or symptomatic. That makes it even more important for us to not let our guard down as individuals because when we do that is when the spread seems to show up,” he said.

