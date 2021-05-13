WATCH NOW: CHI Health St. Francis unveils new surgery suites

“But all of his expertise — all of his years in health care — prepared him for this project,” Hannon said.

“Randy’s had experience in many hospitals across the country, big and small. Randy was charged with leading the team to design, to sit down and really think about the flow of work that needs to take place (within) these walls,” he said.

Scott worked with the medical staff, anesthesia providers, the surgical team, nurses, the “postanesthesia recovery folks” and others, Hannon said.

He sat down with those people, architects and engineers “and thought through every step of the way, focusing on how does this care get delivered to our patients. It’s all very patient-focused,” Hannon said.

Calkins also talked about the great attention to detail.

Everything the hospital did, and every meeting that was held, “was all based on how do we get our patients the best possible outcomes. And we really feel like we’ve accomplished that,” she said.

Hannon thanked members of the CHI Health Community Board, many of whom were present.

Those people “volunteered their time to help us guide this hospital into the future,” he said.