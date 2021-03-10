WATCH NOW: City sales tax revenue down 2.5% from last year

Grand Island’s sales tax revenue is down 2.5% from the same time last year.

From the start of the city’s fiscal year in October through the end of December, the city has collected $5,815,602.

In the same period last year, the city had collected $5,964,101.

That is a decrease of $148,499.

The drop in general fund sales tax revenue is due to the impact of COVID-19 on the local economy, City Finance Director Patrick Brown explained to the Grand Island City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Although down, compared with the same period in 2020-21, revenue is higher than the same period in 2018-19, Brown noted.

“Overall, revenues are good this year, so far,” he said.

Property tax revenue for the fiscal year is up 59.2% from the same period last year.

The large increase is due to a timing of receipts, Brown said, and will balance out in the following months.

The city has collected $2,042,961. During the same period last year it collected $1,283,371.

Licenses and permits revenues are up 29.3% from the same period last year.