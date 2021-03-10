WATCH NOW: City sales tax revenue down 2.5% from last year

Grand Island’s sales tax revenue is down 2.5% from the same time last year.
From the start of the city’s fiscal year in October through the end of December, the city has collected $5,815,602.
In the same period last year, the city had collected $5,964,101.
That is a decrease of $148,499.
The drop in general fund sales tax revenue is due to the impact of COVID-19 on the local economy, City Finance Director Patrick Brown explained to the Grand Island City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Although down, compared with the same period in 2020-21, revenue is higher than the same period in 2018-19, Brown noted.
“Overall, revenues are good this year, so far,” he said.
Property tax revenue for the fiscal year is up 59.2% from the same period last year.
The large increase is due to a timing of receipts, Brown said, and will balance out in the following months.
The city has collected $2,042,961. During the same period last year it collected $1,283,371.
Licenses and permits revenues are up 29.3% from the same period last year.
This is due to one large permit for $145,000. If not for the permit, revenue in this area would be down 19.4%.
This revenue source is usually volatile, but, with the unpredictable costs of construction, it has become even more so. The city has collected $384,961, and last year during the same period it collected $297,631.
Motor vehicles sales tax revenue continues to be strong.
Revenue is up 22.7% or $206,214, from the same time last year.
The city has collected $1,113,022. Last year, the city collected $906,808 during the same period.
CARES Act money was used to recapture roughly $3.5 million in COVID-19 related expenses incurred in 2020.
“It’s mostly personnel and operating costs,” Brown explained.
A budget amendment will be required following a polar vortex void event in February, when the city exceeded its budget authority by spending more money than had been approved by the council.
In other news:
Grand Island City Council approved a U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFER grant application submitted by the Grand Island Fire Department.
The “Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response” grant will provide $831,000 over three years to “increase or maintain the number of trained, front line firefighters” in the community.
The funds would be used to pay for three additional firefighters. No match from the city is required.
“Arriving at three for the safer grant application is a number based on a really deep dive into data and numerous meetings,” Mayor Roger Steele said. “There’s a lot of thought that’s been put into this. It’s not just an opportunistic leap to jump at a grant.”
Council members expressed concerns that, if the city were awarded the grant, the city would not be able to keep the three firefighters after the grant period.
“I would prefer that Patrick, in his infinite wisdom, would look for a way to hire them without having to apply for a grant,” council member Mike Paulick said.
GIFD has not increased its number of firefighters since 2000, Grand Island Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said.
The department has a staff of 70 people.
In the past 20 years, calls for service have increased by 130% due to the growth of the city.
The Grand Island Fire Department responded to just more than 6,000 calls in 2020.
That is an increase of 3.2% from the previous year.
Having such a large increase in calls without adding firefighters has created some strain for the department, Schmidt said.