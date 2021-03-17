WATCH NOW: Closing ranks: Former military members ask Hall County board to help stop eviction of WWII veteran

Regency management and staff members have refused to discuss the matter with county officials, Shuda reported.

“He loves it there,” Shuda said. “Jack deserves better than this. He served his country, and now all he wants to do is live in peace where he’s resided for over 11 years.”

Shuda expressed concerns about what might happen to Wilson if he is evicted.

“When you move the elderly around, it’s not always the best thing to do for them, for their mind, for their health,” Shuda said.

Ron Hitch, a Grand Island United Veterans Club officer, spoke in support of Wilson.

Hitch said he has attempted to meet with Regency Board President Steve Miles, who told him the board does not meet in person due to the pandemic.

A request with Miles for a meeting with Shuda for a resolution was declined, as well.

Hitch said county and community support is needed on Wilson’s behalf.

“We have not been able to make any reasonable discussion with the Regency board,” he said. “All we’re asking is for support in our attempt to get the Regency board to reconsider the eviction notice for Jack Wilson.”