WATCH NOW: Closing ranks: Former military members ask Hall County board to help stop eviction of WWII veteran

“I ask you, please, let me stay in my home.”
Jack Wilson, a 95-year-old World War II Army veteran and Grand Island resident, faces eviction from his Regency Retirement Residence apartment, where he has lived for nearly 12 years.
Wilson pleaded for help from the Hall County Board of Commissioners at Tuesday’s board meeting.
“It’s wrong,” Commissioner Gary Quandt said. “If certain people out there had their wishes, Mr. Wilson would be out on the streets, and it’s just plain wrong. He fought for our country, and we need to fight for him.”
Wilson received a notice of eviction Oct. 22. The decision will be challenged in April in Hall County District Court.
He continues to live at Regency.
Don Shuda, Hall County veterans service officer, said the reason offered for eviction is “past due rent.” Wilson said he has never missed a payment.
“They claim they can evict him without cause with a 30-day notice, and perhaps they can, but if that’s the only reason you’re evicting a World War II veteran, I think that’s pretty petty,” Shuda said. “He deserved better than that.”
There has been no further disciplinary action or discussion from Regency’s management since the notice.
Regency management and staff members have refused to discuss the matter with county officials, Shuda reported.
“He loves it there,” Shuda said. “Jack deserves better than this. He served his country, and now all he wants to do is live in peace where he’s resided for over 11 years.”
Shuda expressed concerns about what might happen to Wilson if he is evicted.
“When you move the elderly around, it’s not always the best thing to do for them, for their mind, for their health,” Shuda said.
Ron Hitch, a Grand Island United Veterans Club officer, spoke in support of Wilson.
Hitch said he has attempted to meet with Regency Board President Steve Miles, who told him the board does not meet in person due to the pandemic.
A request with Miles for a meeting with Shuda for a resolution was declined, as well.
Hitch said county and community support is needed on Wilson’s behalf.
“We have not been able to make any reasonable discussion with the Regency board,” he said. “All we’re asking is for support in our attempt to get the Regency board to reconsider the eviction notice for Jack Wilson.”
The Hall County Board of Commissioners approved sending letters of support on behalf of Wilson to the state’s elected officials, including state Sens. Steve Halloran, Curt Friesen and Ray Aguilar, Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, and Rep. Adrian Smith.
“I had a boxing coach, quite awhile ago,” Quandt said. “He always said, ‘If you stand there and let someone get beat on and you don’t do anything, you’re just as bad as the person doing it.’ And that’s what happening here. We owe it to Mr. Wilson to stand beside him.”
A native of Red Cloud, Wilson served in the Army in 1945 and 1946. He was stationed in Japan for about a year after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
In 1951, Wilson earned a degree in general agriculture from the University of Nebraska.
The Independent attempted to reach Regency management for comment but was unsuccessful.