 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Crafting with Carissa: Crochet a headband
0 comments
featured top story

WATCH NOW: Crafting with Carissa: Crochet a headband

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This week on Crafting with Carissa, I crochet a headband. This headband works up quickly and uses a single stitch and slip stitch. It's perfect for beginners.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Excited about the possibilities’; Oncologist says COVID vaccines may help with cancer treatment
Grand Island Local News

‘Excited about the possibilities’; Oncologist says COVID vaccines may help with cancer treatment

  • Updated

Dr. M. Sitki Copur, a medical oncologist, says the vaccines being used for COVID-19 may have benefits in the fight against cancer. The development of the vaccines is a “very exciting development not only for coronavirus infection but it has a lot of implications in the treatment of cancer,” said Copur, who works for Mary Lanning Healthcare’s Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts