Grand Islanders showed support for law enforcement at Saturday’s Back the Blue event.
Supporters gathered at Pioneer Park and walked to the Law Enforcement Center with signs of support that elicited honks and cheers.
Each officer they passed was greeted with an appreciative “Thank you.”
It was something that event organizer Clarence Stephens thought needed to be done.
“We were sitting around a couple of weeks ago, in our living room, jaw-jacking, and saying we wished people would put something like this on, and we said, ‘Why not us?’” he said. “And it’s morphed into this. We’re tickled pink!”
The event is the first for Grand Island, and Stephens was surprised by the show of more than 50 people at the park.
“It’s been great,” he said, “All the people going by and honking and showing their support, it’s fantastic.”
Asked why he supports the police, Stephens replied, “Why not?”
“That’s my question,” he said. “They deserve it because of the job they do. They do a great job for our community, and for the people.”
Dean Grantham, event co-organizer, said law enforcement has been “getting the raw end of the deal from some people.”
Grantham has only respect for law enforcement, though.
“They help protect my friends, my family and myself. Everything,” he said. “If we didn’t have them, there would be total chaos.”
Grantham was glad to see Saturday that he was not alone in the feeling.
“I knew there was going to be people out here, but it’s more than I thought,” he said.
“This is a phenomenal turnout.”
Laura Stephens spent the day before baking cookies for Grand Island’s law officers.
“It’s kind of a way to say ‘Thank you’ across the nation to the law enforcement,” she said.
For Clarence and Laura Stephens, it is also a familial expression.
“We have a nephew that is in law enforcement in Cook County,” she said.
Grand Island Police Department Capt. Dean Elliott said it was good to see the public come out to show their support for law enforcement.
“They’re the silent majority,” he said. “The stuff you hear in the national media isn’t rural Nebraska, isn’t small-town-type stuff. The silent majority in these communities are stepping up now and supporting it. We’ve seen that with donations and treats and that kind of stuff at the police department. This is just one more step to show that support.”
Police Chief Robert Falldorf called the day a morale booster for Grand Island law enforcement.
“With all the negativity across the United States you see, the ‘defund the police’ and things like that, it’s reassuring and positive to see support in our community,” he said. Grand Island has been largely supportive of its police department, Falldorf said.
“It’s good for the morale of the officers and we really do appreciate that, with the day-to-day issues our officers have to face,” he said.
Hall County Commissioner Karen Bredthauer joined the walk Saturday.
“This is a wonderful show of support from the community, that law enforcement at every level is very important,” she said.
County Commissioner Gary Quandt also participated.
“Sitting on the county Board of Supervisors, we’ve never had any trouble supporting our law enforcement,” Quandt said, “and I’ll never be part of defunding law enforcement.”
