WATCH NOW: Dave Oswald, 89, has put 35,000 miles on his bike in past 10 years

Almost all of his bike riding is within the city of Aurora. He used to go on the highways, but the popularity of cellphones made him change his route.

Too many drivers are concentrating on their phones rather than where they’re going, Oswald said.

“When you hear a tire on the rumble bar behind you, you want to get pretty concerned,” he said.

His ride takes about an hour and a quarter, finishing at about 8 a.m.

But Oswald usually gets up and goes out again later in the day, using his bike to run errands.

He buys only a few items at a time, so he can wrap the plastic bag around his handlebar.

At the grocery store at the Aurora Mall, he says hello to his grandson’s wife, who is the co-manager.

Five days a week, he rides to the Hamilton County Senior Center to have lunch. He also rides to the Aurora McDonald’s to have coffee with his pals.

Mostly, he enjoys looking around.

“You’re seeing something different all the time,” Oswald said. But he can’t look around too much.