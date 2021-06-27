WATCH NOW: Defending champ Jason Cornelius captures Colossal Coney Contest crown

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rehnberg, 49, served in the Nebraska Army National Guard for 21 years.

In the military, he learned how to eat.

“When you go to basic training, you have to learn how to eat quick,” said Rehnberg, who was deployed four times.

When you go out on missions, “you have to learn how to eat quick and when you have a chance,” he said.

In addition, he loves Coney Island.

“I try to get down here at least two or three times a month,” Rehnberg said.

His employer, FedEx Ground, paid the $25 entry fee for him. Another FedEx employee also competed Saturday.

At the end of the contest, Cornelius and Rehnberg already were discussing a rematch.

Carlson’s face, meanwhile, is familiar to many Grand Islanders.

“He works at the post office. I see him all the time,” Cornelius said.

Carlson, who works as a clerk, always has wanted to try his hand at the Coney contest. In his first effort, he really brought the mail. He had family members supporting him.

Becky Sudik of Lincoln doesn’t consume Coney Dogs in an effort to win a contest.