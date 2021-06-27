WATCH NOW: Defending champ Jason Cornelius captures Colossal Coney Contest crown

A one-year layoff didn’t affect Jason A. Cornelius’ appetite one bit.
The Grand Island man wolfed down 12 Coney Dogs Saturday morning to become a three-time champion of the Coney Island Lunch Room’s eating contest.
This year’s competition also saw two strong rookie performances by Shad Rehnberg and Scott Carlson, both in the event for the first time. Rehnberg put away 10 Coney Dogs and Carlson finished eight.
Fourteen people took part in the seventh annual Colossal Coney Contest, held across the street from Coney Island. Watching the contest were about 50 people, including counters, spectators and members of the Hall County Historical Society, the beneficiary of this year’s event.
If you hope to win the contest some year, a good bit of advice is to skip breakfast.
What is Cornelius’ secret?
“Just come hungry,” he said.
Even though he won, his showing wasn’t his best. He holds the contest record with 15 dogs, which he set in 2019.
Is Cornelius, 45, known for having a good appetite?
“Not necessarily,” he said. The Coney contest has just kind of become his thing.
The event is fun and “it’s always for a good cause,” Cornelius said.
A big meal Friday night probably prevented him from approaching his record. At a celebration of his father’s birthday, he enjoyed fried chicken made by his wife, Jacey, as well as mashed potatoes and green beans.
“I wasn’t as hungry today as I was two years ago,” he said.
“Them last couple dogs were kind of hard to get down. I was getting full,” said Cornelius, who works at McCain Foods.
Jacey and her mother were on hand to cheer on the seasoned contestant. Jacey said her husband is competitive in everything he does.
Even with two titles to his credit, Cornelius didn’t expect to win Saturday.
But he forgot about the fried chicken and mashed potatoes and rose to the occasion.
What would Cornelius do to celebrate the win?
“Not eat all day,” he said.
George Katrouzos prepared 200 Coney Dogs for the event. The restaurant holds the contest for charity and because a lot of people ask for it.
It’s “kind of become a tradition,” Katrouzos said. Proceeds have benefited various causes during the years.
Last year’s Colossal Coney Contest was canceled because of COVID-19.
Rehnberg, 49, served in the Nebraska Army National Guard for 21 years.
In the military, he learned how to eat.
“When you go to basic training, you have to learn how to eat quick,” said Rehnberg, who was deployed four times.
When you go out on missions, “you have to learn how to eat quick and when you have a chance,” he said.
In addition, he loves Coney Island.
“I try to get down here at least two or three times a month,” Rehnberg said.
His employer, FedEx Ground, paid the $25 entry fee for him. Another FedEx employee also competed Saturday.
At the end of the contest, Cornelius and Rehnberg already were discussing a rematch.
Carlson’s face, meanwhile, is familiar to many Grand Islanders.
“He works at the post office. I see him all the time,” Cornelius said.
Carlson, who works as a clerk, always has wanted to try his hand at the Coney contest. In his first effort, he really brought the mail. He had family members supporting him.
Becky Sudik of Lincoln doesn’t consume Coney Dogs in an effort to win a contest.
“I eat them to enjoy them,” she said.
The Grand Island native has been a fan of Coney Island since she was in elementary school. Sudik works as a compliance examiner for the Nebraska Workers Compensation Court.
Two weeks ago, on a work visit to Grand Island, she stopped off at Coney Island to buy a pint of sauce.
Sudik takes the sauce home, puts it on hot dogs “and I shovel them in,” she said.
She likes her Coney Dogs without onions or mustard — just the sauce.
On Saturday, Sudik ate four Coney Dogs during the competition and then finished two more afterward.
The six Coney Dogs, she said, left her feeling “energized.”
Former Independent sports editor Bob Hamar said he didn’t have any pregame jitters. During the contest, Hamar called out, “Hey, George, I need a to-go box.”
For winning, Cornelius received $100 in Railside Dollars, a replica of Coney Island and a book about the restaurant, which is in its 87th year.
Proceeds will go toward the Historical Society’s clock project. It is raising funds to build a full-sized replica of a street clock in its original spot at North Pine and West Third streets.
Historical Society President Fred Roeser told the crowd that the clock will be 18 feet tall with a clock diameter of 4 feet.