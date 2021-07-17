WATCH NOW: Demonstrators for Cuban people active in Grand Island

Bright, colorful flags, songs and strong voices took to Grand Island this past week.
However, it was no celebration.
The flags flown were those of Cuba. The songs were also of Cuba, which is a country in turmoil.
The strong voices demanded action — for Cuba.
About 40 adults raised their voices in support of the people of Cuba. Some demonstrators even still have family members living in the volatile nation.
“There is a considerable, tight-knit community of Cubans and Cuban-Americans in Grand Island,” said Audrey A. Lutz, executive director of a Department of Justice-accredited representative, the Multicultural Coalition. “This community began to grow before the Obama administration ended the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy enacted during the Clinton administration.”
Multicultural Coalition didn’t directly promote or participate in the rally.
Poor and oppressive living conditions have persisted in Cuba for decades. Dissidents of the communist regime have been tortured or killed for decades, but the main driver of 2021 protests outside and within Cuba (a rarity) is the impact of COVID-19, which has exposed and exacerbated dearth of goods and services, from basic medical supplies to food.
Additionally, internet services have been interrupted, giving Cuban citizens’ efforts a powerful punch. Social media has played a major role in Cubans assembling and making cohesive efforts, to the point that several U.S. groups are leading efforts and formulating ideas to provide Cuban dissidents with internet access and cellphones.
Cuban-Americans are undeterred — including the demonstrators in Grand Island.
“United States has a robust history of First Amendment-protected freedom of speech and the right to assemble. We applaud efforts that exercise civic engagement in the political process,” Lutz said of the peaceful protests.
Signs held among the colorful flags in a rally at Grand Island business Habana Nights urged and demanded action by the Biden administration to help end Cuba’s humanitarian crisis. Other nights, cars flying flags and decorated in support of Cubans have lined streets in Grand Island.
Behind the signs and waving flags in Grand Island were people who knew, were related to or were even from Cuba.
“We have a wonderful Cuban community in Grand Island,” Lutz said. “These folks have family members who are suffering at home in Cuba. They are gathering in solidarity for friends and family who are suffering at home.”
There is little Multicultural Coalition can do to help those remaining in Cuba, she said.
“MC equips immigrants living in central Nebraska. We don’t provide any services to people who live outside of Nebraska. Our focus remains on human and immigration services to immigrant newcomers and other vulnerable populations,” Lutz said.
Grand Island can be a soft place for those affected by humanitarian crises to land, Lutz said.
“Grand Island has gainful employment, a welcoming school system, and substantial community services for immigrants fleeing humanitarian crises,” she said. That includes the Multicultural Coalition.
As protests in support of Cuban citizens pop up nationwide, flags fly, songs are sung and voices are raised high because many Cubans’ voices are being squelched.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.