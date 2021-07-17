WATCH NOW: Demonstrators for Cuban people active in Grand Island

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, internet services have been interrupted, giving Cuban citizens’ efforts a powerful punch. Social media has played a major role in Cubans assembling and making cohesive efforts, to the point that several U.S. groups are leading efforts and formulating ideas to provide Cuban dissidents with internet access and cellphones.

Cuban-Americans are undeterred — including the demonstrators in Grand Island.

“United States has a robust history of First Amendment-protected freedom of speech and the right to assemble. We applaud efforts that exercise civic engagement in the political process,” Lutz said of the peaceful protests.

Signs held among the colorful flags in a rally at Grand Island business Habana Nights urged and demanded action by the Biden administration to help end Cuba’s humanitarian crisis. Other nights, cars flying flags and decorated in support of Cubans have lined streets in Grand Island.

Behind the signs and waving flags in Grand Island were people who knew, were related to or were even from Cuba.

“We have a wonderful Cuban community in Grand Island,” Lutz said. “These folks have family members who are suffering at home in Cuba. They are gathering in solidarity for friends and family who are suffering at home.”