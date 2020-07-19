EDITOR’S NOTE: Every Monday in the Independent, the News Team will feature a person, group or organization that is making a difference in people’s lives in the Grand Island area.
When the world is in crisis and people feel alone and scared, they can find a friend in Eddie, a golden retriever.
With his caregiver Don Moeller, Eddie travels the country to bring solace to people in need as part of Peace Lutheran Church’s comfort dog ministry.
“People will start talking to a dog before other people, in many cases,” Moeller said. “Going into a tragedy, if I walked up to a person, they won’t really want to talk, but if there’s a dog there they’ll open up their heart.”
He added, “We’re not counselors, but the good Lord is using his creatures to touch the lives of others.”
Eddie serves as a bridge, Moeller said, to “show the mercy and compassion of Jesus Christ to those who are in need.”
“It’s a way we can share Scripture and God with people,” he said. “We don’t force it on them.”
Born in 2013, Eddie is a pure-bred golden retriever.
“He’s a little bit different. He’s called English cream,” Moeller said. “So he’s more white than the golden retrievers you might be familiar with.”
Eddie follows 30 commands, including one to rest across someone’s lap and one to rise at the side of a bed.
His full name is Sir Edward Eddie Isaiah 65:1, Moeller explained.
Eddie and Moeller are invited to help at scenes of crisis and tragedy across the county.
They have helped provide comfort and aid at massing shooting events, for example, and have been to Texas, California and Oregon among other places.
In 2016, they traveled to Orlando, Florida, to give comfort after the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub.
“There were so many people with various modes of life,” Moeller said. “We met everyone from drag queens to, well, all sorts of interesting people.”
While in Grand Island, Eddie keeps a daily schedule.
Before the pandemic, he would visit rest homes, schools, the jail twice weekly, and various community events.
“He’s several places every day, usually,” Moeller said. “Right now, it’s pretty hard to get anywhere without causing concerns.”
Visiting the jail, Eddie shows prisoners that kindness exists not only in the world, but within themselves.
“There’s prisoners that are in prison because they probably should be, but there are some who are very intelligent people,” Moeller said. “In some cases, I’m not going to say all, there are prisoners who go into the jail system and there’s kind people who help them.”
He added, “It’s no magic thing. It’s just showing you care.”
Eddie also visits veterans who are alone and struggling with suicidal thoughts.
Knowing that Eddie is coming gives them the strength to endure another week.
“Right now, there’s about 22 veterans a day who commit suicide,” Moeller said. “Visiting is so important. Maybe family doesn’t visit or they don’t have family.”
Moeller first became interested in the ministry after retiring in 2008. Friends told him of a similar ministry being done in Carroll, and he was impressed.
“Our church applied for a comfort dog, and from there it went on,” he said.
People have to be trained to handle a comfort dog, Moeller explained. The church develops a team, and only the team handles the dog.
Eddie has eight handlers with Moeller as the primary caregiver.
Moeller first met Eddie in 2014, when Lutheran Church Charities brought Eddie to Grand Island for a passing of the leash ceremony.
“First time we met him was when he came here. He would have been a little over a year and a half old,” Moeller said.
Participating in the ministry appeals to Moeller.
“The world doesn’t always make sense to me,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who are hurting and in need.”
Eddie enjoys helping those in need, Moeller believes.
“He likes people,” he said, “and always seems to open the door for conversation, for talk.”
For more information about Eddie, visit www.facebook.com/EddieComfortDog.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.