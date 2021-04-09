WATCH NOW: Elite Casino Resorts draws winning hand: Iowa company chosen to build and operate Grand Island Casino Resort

The design leader for the casino will be Grand Island native Nathan Casteel, who spoke at Friday’s announcement.

Casteel, who lives in Chicago, works for the DLR Group. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1998. His parents are Allan and Alvina Casteel.

Horse racing, gambling operations will be separate

Fonner Park will be a minority owner of the Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park.

Kotulak said Elite will do its own hiring and have its own human resources office, as well as training and other departments.

Fonner Park will continue to maintain its own operations, including racing, group events, trade shows and Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority events, as well as the operation of the Heartland Events Center, Kotulak said. Elite will not be involved in horse racing, Kotulak said.

Elite hopes to have a temporary gambling facility open in the first quarter of 2022, Kehl said. The Fonner Park concourse will be converted into a small, temporary casino before the 2022 live racing season begins.

After that, the full casino will be built over a period of 18 months.

Cutting through the red tape