WATCH NOW: Elite Casino Resorts draws winning hand: Iowa company chosen to build and operate Grand Island Casino Resort

Within a couple of years, Fonner Park will be the home of a $100 million casino and hotel.
Fonner officials announced Friday that the Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park will be built north of the racetrack by Elite Casino Resorts of Riverside, Iowa. As Fonner’s casino partner, the family-owned company will build and operate the hotel and casino.
Preliminary plans call for a boutique hotel that will include six floors of rooms atop one floor of amenities and the casino floor. Connected to the racetrack, the building will include four restaurants, including Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood, on the top floor.
The hotel will have six suites and multiple rooms with balconies that overlook the horse track and State Fair side. An indoor and outdoor pool, spa and salon will be part of the package, along with valet parking, a parking garage and surface parking.
Also included will be a sports bar that will have room for a sports book, a high-limit slot area, a VIP lounge and a show lounge on the gaming floor.
The floor will feature at least 650 slot machines (possibly as many as 850) and 20 table games.
The regional gaming company operates Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Larchwood, Iowa, which is about 15 miles east of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, which is south of Iowa City; and Rhythm City Casino and Resort in Davenport, Iowa. Pending state gaming approval, the company will build Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort near Carbondale, Ill.
Friday’s announcement was made by Fonner Park President Dan Fogland and CEO Chris Kotulak.
Fogland said the officials felt a great responsibility “that we make the right decision for Fonner Park.”
The hotel and casino will provide 370 jobs, 80% of which will be full time.
The employees will have a total annual payroll of $17.1 million.
The full-time equivalent employees will have an average hourly wage, including tips, of $17.80, or an annual salary of $37,024.
Kotulak said nine companies, ranging from the very biggest to the smallest, submitted proposals to operate the Grand Island casino.
Fonner Park officials met with eight of the operators before making a decision. The process included a lot of meetings and some travel, Kotulak said.
Throughout, Kotulak said, Elite Casino Resorts kept rising to the top.
The selection process included input from four former Fonner Park presidents — Gary Rosacker, Steve Kunzman, Monte Henke and Steve P. Hansen. The selection committee also included the Fonner Park Executive Board.
Fonner requested proposals for a casino operations partner Nov. 6, after Nebraska voters approved three ballot initiatives that legalized games of chance in the state.
The owners of the Grand Island casino estimate gaming revenue of about $22,720,000 in its first year of operation and $63,715,000 in its seventh year.
During those seven years, the projected tax revenue for Nebraska is $49,227,053. During the same time period, Grand Island will receive an estimated $10,222,425 and Hall County $7,810,923 in tax revenue.
Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park will be Elite’s only property in Nebraska.
A family-owned operation
Elite was founded by Robert and Ruth Kehl. Two of their sons, Dan and Robert, were at Friday’s announcement.
Dan is chief executive officer of Elite Casino Resorts. The brothers brought some board members and family members with them.
The two brothers and Karlyn Ollendick, who also spoke Friday, are the owners of Kehl Management, the management company for Elite Resorts.
Dan Kehl said Elite is a true family business that is “so proud to be here in your community.” The company welcomes local investors, provides a lot of community support and takes good care of its 1,700 employees, he said. The company understands that having “a gaming license is a privilege,” Dan Kehl said.
After the announcement, Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele congratulated Kotulak and the Fonner Park Board for selecting Elite Casino Resorts.
It will be important to Grand Islanders, Steele said, that “this is a family-owned resort casino operation, owned by the Kehl family.”
The “most important thing emphasized today is they treat their employees like family. They invest in their employees and they invest in their community and try to buy locally,” Steele said.
Grand Island is a family-friendly community, Steele said. “So I think it’s very important for the Kehl family to bring their operation here because they will represent the values that we cherish, building a stronger community, building a family-friendly community.”
Robert and Ruth roll the dice
The company began with a cafe in downtown Dubuque, which Robert and Ruth purchased in the 1960s.
In 1973, the Kehls bought a 150-passenger boat, the River Rogue, for use in dinner cruises.
In 1990, the Kehls’ Dubuque Casino Belle was granted the first riverboat gaming operator’s license in Iowa, becoming the first American-flagged gambling vessel. The Casino Belle was followed by three more riverboat casinos.
After land-based casinos were licensed in 2004, the Kehls opened the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort in 2006.
In 1986, President Reagan honored the Kehls with the National Small Business of the Year Award. “The runner-up was a small company named Microsoft,” Dan Kehl said Friday.
The design leader for the casino will be Grand Island native Nathan Casteel, who spoke at Friday’s announcement.
Casteel, who lives in Chicago, works for the DLR Group. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1998. His parents are Allan and Alvina Casteel.
Horse racing, gambling operations will be separate
Fonner Park will be a minority owner of the Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park.
Kotulak said Elite will do its own hiring and have its own human resources office, as well as training and other departments.
Fonner Park will continue to maintain its own operations, including racing, group events, trade shows and Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority events, as well as the operation of the Heartland Events Center, Kotulak said. Elite will not be involved in horse racing, Kotulak said.
Elite hopes to have a temporary gambling facility open in the first quarter of 2022, Kehl said. The Fonner Park concourse will be converted into a small, temporary casino before the 2022 live racing season begins.
After that, the full casino will be built over a period of 18 months.
Cutting through the red tape
If things work out, slot machines could be in operation by the end of this year, Kotulak said. That could happen if rules and regulations are adopted by the Nebraska Racing Commission and if other red tape is taken care of, he said.
Most importantly, Kotulak wants to see gaming begin in time for the 2022 racing season. “We would be disappointed if we weren’t running that way. And, frankly, I think Nebraskans would be disappointed because the majority of them overwhelmingly voted for games of chance, and they’re going to want to see something going here,” he said.
If the games aren’t operating by the 2022 racing meet, somebody’s going to have to do some explaining, Kotulak said. “And it won’t have to be done on our end, it’ll have to come out of Lincoln.”
A bill in the state Legislature would allow gambling to occur during the Nebraska State Fair and Hall County Fair.
That bill is proceeding nicely, Kotulak said.
Kotulak said he’s proud the bill is receiving support from senators who are personally opposed to gambling. Those senators are not only supporting the bill, but also are standing strongly behind Nebraskans who approved the gambling measures. “It’s refreshing to see,” Kotulak said.