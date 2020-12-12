WATCH NOW: Engleman Elementary hopes to encourage reading through Inchy vending machine

While most people think of a vending machine as a place to get a snack, Engleman Elementary is using one to dispense books.

At a small ceremony Friday morning, Engleman cut a ribbon to officially put the book-dispensing vending machine — named “Inchy” — into service. The machine is just outside the entrance to the school’s library.

Engleman Principal Carrie Kolar said students will be able to select books from Inchy by earning tokens for doing a variety of positive things, such as earning a good test score, having good attendance, having high reading times or for being kind to another person.

Kolar said the school has enough tokens for all of its 473 students to use to redeem a book. The students get to keep the book.

Engleman PTO Co-President Natalie Lukens said Inchy is a result of a collaboration with first-grade teacher Jen Ehlers to improve literacy at the school.

After seeing various social media posts about book vending machines, Lukens said they decided to bring one to Engleman to get students excited about reading and to support new reading measures coming from both the state and Grand Island Public Schools. She said the PTO held a Read-A-Thon from Feb. 19 to March 5 to the raise funds needed to bring Inchy to Engleman.

