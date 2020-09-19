WATCH NOW: Fit and fab: St. Paul class offers older adults exercise plans, soon will open in Grand Island

“We went through a lot of physical therapy and I came out of it and you do good for a lot of years,” Just said. “Then something called post-polio happens to us, and from about the time of 55 it reacted to me.”

Just said she tried to exercise to help counteract the effects of post-polio, but this program has helped her a lot.

“I started right away when Cindy started it (the program) and I need it because I have a lot of trouble with my back and my legs, and I have trouble swallowing, but those are all post-polio syndrome things that happen to us.”

Paustian said the program was recognized as an outstanding community-based older adult exercise and fall prevention program by the National HEALTHYpeople Initiative, which encourages older adults to become active in programs such as Paustian’s.

Paustian also is starting classes of the same nature at the YMCA in Grand Island, so more members of the older adult community can participate.

Paustian said people would like to join the class in St. Paul could call her at 308-383-8613.

Those would like to sign up for her classes at the YMCA in Grand Island can do it through the YMCA.

“Our main goal is to challenge our individuals to lead the best life they can and be as healthy as they can,” Paustian said.

