Watch NOW: Fonner Park CEO pledges to keep game going

Keno will remain a part of Fonner Park.
As Fonner Park pursues a casino operator, CEO Chris Kotulak told the Hall County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that keno will still have a presence there.
“In all of the discussions, machinations and interviewing of the casino operators that we have spoken to, we have said, we are the home game for Hall County keno. We must have the game continue on here at Fonner Park,” Kotulak said.
“No casino operator gave us any resistance with that. They understood. They’re happy for that to continue.”
Fonner Park has not chosen a casino operator, he emphasized.
“The reason is Ho-Chunk Inc. and Nebraska Horseman’s Benevolent & Protective Association aligned with each other years ago for the casino initiatives to get them on the ballot and see them through,” Kotulak said. “Our time and effort was in trying to get the historical horse racing measure passed. Essentially, the casino initiatives made it to the finish line first.”
The interview process is ongoing.
“We have eliminated no casino operator of those we have spoken to,” Kotulak said. “We do hope that it will happen in a month’s time or so. We’re in no particular rush because we want to make the right decision.”
Casino gaming likely will be competition for keno, he noted, but it will benefit Hall County.
Gross gaming revenue, which is the net revenue after winnings, Kotulak said, is expected to be roughly $37 million to $72 million annually, according to casino operators.
From that amount, 20% is taxes. And from those taxes, 70% goes to the state and for property tax relief, and county and city taxes are each 12.5%.
“What you might fall short of in keno revenue, based on casino gaming, I believe that 12.5% is going to be significant to the county,” Kotulak said.
The initial phase of development will occur within the existing Fonner Park facility “around the holidays,” he said.
“We would have a couple of hundred slot machines only while other construction would start to evolve,” Kotulak said. “That would be, in general, from the north end of the existing grandstand clubhouse area, and push out to the north from there.”
Roughly 350 employees are expected to be hired initially, he said.
“It depends on how many amenities we have, and hotels and restaurants, size of the casino, that sort of thing,” Kotulak told the commissioners.
Hall County Commission Chairwoman Pam Lancaster called the prospects promising.