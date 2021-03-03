Watch NOW: Fonner Park CEO pledges to keep game going

Keno will remain a part of Fonner Park.

As Fonner Park pursues a casino operator, CEO Chris Kotulak told the Hall County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that keno will still have a presence there.

“In all of the discussions, machinations and interviewing of the casino operators that we have spoken to, we have said, we are the home game for Hall County keno. We must have the game continue on here at Fonner Park,” Kotulak said.

“No casino operator gave us any resistance with that. They understood. They’re happy for that to continue.”

Fonner Park has not chosen a casino operator, he emphasized.

“The reason is Ho-Chunk Inc. and Nebraska Horseman’s Benevolent & Protective Association aligned with each other years ago for the casino initiatives to get them on the ballot and see them through,” Kotulak said. “Our time and effort was in trying to get the historical horse racing measure passed. Essentially, the casino initiatives made it to the finish line first.”

The interview process is ongoing.