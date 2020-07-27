A Grand Island intersection will see changes Tuesday thanks to a new four-way stop.
The city of Grand Island’s Public Works Department will install a permanent four-way stop at the intersection of Adams and Anna streets. Prior to Tuesday, northbound and southbound traffic on Adams Street had a stop sign, while westbound and eastbound traffic on Anna Street did not.
Public Works Director John Collins said traffic has increased at the intersection in recent years with the addition of the Career Pathways Institute and the new Starr Elementary School building just south of the intersection. Barr Middle School also is in the area.
Collins said the increased traffic at the intersection was part of the reason the city decided to conduct a traffic study in the area last year.
“It looked at potential changes in that area of the city,” he said. “The engineering study came up with that intersection as warranting a four-way stop due to the amount of traffic and number of collisions there.”
Streets Superintendent Shannon Callahan said there are advance notice signs up at the intersection of Adams and Anna streets to notify drivers of the change in traffic patterns with the four-way stop.
The signs say “New Traffic Pattern Ahead” and “All-Way Stop.”
Collins said Public Works will leave the advance notice signs up “for a week or so.”
Callahan said the stop signs were expected to be installed at the intersection of Adams and Anna streets Tuesday morning.
“I think the guys (streets crew) will start working on it (getting the stop signs in place) around 7:30 a.m. or 8 a.m. We might wait for that rush of 8 a.m. traffic to die down, so it may actually be around 8:30 a.m. when they start working on it,” she said. “They cannot get everything up at exactly the same time, so it will be a little bit of a process. I would expect them to be done before noon if we do not have any emergencies come up before then.”
Once the stop signs are installed along Anna Street to complete the four-way stop at the intersection, Callahan said she feel the four-way stop will improve the intersection as it will allow for better traffic flow and fewer collisions, especially when school resumes in August.
“Traffic on Adams Street to the south has really increased with Barr Middle School and the new Starr School across the street from it,” she said. “I think the four-way stop will help with delays on Adams Street and will make a safer intersection.”
Collins said safety will improve due to the new four-way stop.
“The safety factor is what is going to improve,” he said. “The four-way stop will force drivers, when they come to that intersection, to stop before they proceed. We should reduce the number of collisions at that area.”
