WATCH NOW: Fundraising for newspaper digitization project is complete

Stofer, who passed away in 2017, started at The Nebraska Signal in Geneva and Clay County Sun in Sutton while in high school.

He worked for several Nebraska newspapers, and later purchased the Genoa Leader Times.

With his wife, they together served as its co-owners, publishers, editors and reporters.

“Gordon believed in balanced, honest and thorough coverage, good research, good sports and good writing,” the Historical Society posted on its Facebook page. “His family knows how much he would believe in the Hall County Newspaper Digitization Project and are honored to join all the other supporters by completing the fundraising goal.”

Setlik called the project a “grassroots, community, countywide” enterprise.

“Every community in Hall County, businesses, individuals and organizations gave to this effort,” she said.

Through the archives, people are able to enjoy discovering the past, Setlik said.

“Newspapers are really the first record of community,” she said. “One of the signs of a community that’s growing and flourishing is having a vibrant newspaper and local reporters.”