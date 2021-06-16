WATCH NOW: GIPD pursuing officers from cities with higher police scrutiny

Grand Island Police Department is considering a new hiring initiative.
To increase its numbers, GIPD is looking at hiring people who already have police training as a way to cut down on training time and get them on the street faster.
This includes recruits from cities where scrutiny toward police officers is higher, GIPD Capt. Jim Duering said.
Fewer people are interested in joining the profession, Duering said at Tuesday’s Grand Island Noon Rotary Club meeting.
“We know we’re very well-supported by our community,” he said. “We know we have a very good working relationship with almost all parts of our community and we strive to make that better. It doesn’t make doing the job easier under some of the public scrutiny that’s been going on.”
Usually two to three officers leave per year, Duering said, but since last year the GIPD has lost seven people.
Finding replacements is difficult as few people are applying, and some of those are unable to pass a background qualifications check.
GIPD is considering a “lateral hiring project,” Duering said.
A new recruit requires 15 weeks in academy and 16 weeks of dedicated field training before being ready for service.
Right now, GIPD is five officers short fiscally (meaning that amount is not being paid for) and operationally 13 officers short (meaning some are new hires in training, or sick, injured or on leave).
To help, GIPD is considering hiring police officers who are already academy-certified.
“Grand Island is really a pro-law enforcement community, especially in the scheme of things nationally, so we think we may get police officers from other areas where the level of scrutiny is higher,” Duering said.
GIPD also is considering hiring people who have been trained for other agencies. This would cut the potential time for getting an officer onto the street in half, he said.
Incentives being considered include a cash bonus for people already certified and time off for people with families.
GIPD, though, is coming off of five straight years of budget cuts, Duering said.
With the upcoming budget year, GIPD hopes to get back to 2015 and 2016 budget levels.
“(Those budgets were) much more sustainable and more successful budgets, where we had the money to accomplish the things we think are important to keeping Grand Island safe and making this a better community,” he said.
Diversity is important to GIPD, Duering said. This means pursuing greater numbers of female and non-white officers.
He wants the GIPD to mirror the community.
“If the situation was optimal, my police department demographically would look exactly the way Grand Island looks,” Duering said. “We know that’s not the case, but we’re striving to make that the case. For whatever reason, we have segments of our community not interested in this profession. We need to grow that number.”
Diversity strengthens GIPD’s ability to interact with the community and increases trust with residents.
“If we don’t look like them, we’re not going to be trusted at the same level they trust everyone else,” Duering said. “We always have that goal in mind.”
The crowds associated with the proposed new casino resort likely will increase crime in Grand Island, but the GIPD is readying for it, Duering said.
“Nationally, we know from talking to other agencies and looking at a couple of studies that have been done, casinos tend to bring some level of crime with them,” he said.
While the presence of a casino alone may not cause an increase, any activity that brings people together causes an increase in the need for police response, Duering said.
This is not any different than hosting a tournament or concert in the community, for example.
“You can’t introduce thousands of people to any community and not have some uptick in crime, even if that’s traffic crime,” he said.
On average, Duering said, there is roughly a 6% to 9% increase in crime, based on the size of casino.
“We are talking about that opening. We know that’s going to have an effect on what we do,” he said. “Hopefully some of the revenue from the casino can be used to offset some additional manpower to help us keep the community safe.”
Duering added, “Ultimately, we know the casino is going to be a good thing.”