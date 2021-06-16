WATCH NOW: GIPD pursuing officers from cities with higher police scrutiny

He wants the GIPD to mirror the community.

“If the situation was optimal, my police department demographically would look exactly the way Grand Island looks,” Duering said. “We know that’s not the case, but we’re striving to make that the case. For whatever reason, we have segments of our community not interested in this profession. We need to grow that number.”

Diversity strengthens GIPD’s ability to interact with the community and increases trust with residents.

“If we don’t look like them, we’re not going to be trusted at the same level they trust everyone else,” Duering said. “We always have that goal in mind.”

The crowds associated with the proposed new casino resort likely will increase crime in Grand Island, but the GIPD is readying for it, Duering said.

“Nationally, we know from talking to other agencies and looking at a couple of studies that have been done, casinos tend to bring some level of crime with them,” he said.

While the presence of a casino alone may not cause an increase, any activity that brings people together causes an increase in the need for police response, Duering said.