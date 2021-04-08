WATCH NOW: Grand Island Senior High actors return to the stage

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among the songs featured in the show are “Willkomen” from “Cabaret,” “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Seasons of Love” from “Rent” and “Good Riddance” from “American Idiot.” The latter is based on the music of Green Day.

Other songs come from “Hair” and “Annie Get Your Gun.”

Putting the show together has been “a really fun experience,” Vajgrt said.

“It’s something that we’ve never been able to do before,” she said. They’ve directed one-acts, but they’ve never had a chance to direct a musical or create a show.

The musical will be an opportunity for audiences to see what “student-driven theater looks like,” Vajgrt said.

Everyone in the show has been “super-involved” and “super-invested,” Vajgrt said, “and this is a really cool opportunity that we’re never probably going to get again. This is something that’s really unique.”

The pandemic “kind of blessed us in that way because this was something different and something that we were able to come up with on our own,” said Vajgrt, the daughter of Cheryl and Andy Vajgrt.

The most fun part, Bockoven said, was seeing it come together onstage.