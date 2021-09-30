WATCH NOW: Grand Island Senior High marching band shows its dedication

Bobby Jacobs said it makes for more effective teaching, too.

“I write the music and write the drill for the marching band show,” he said. “It just makes it a little bit easier to teach the kids the music and the drill since I made it. I know it better inside out and can help communicate that better.”

Mangeot said the performance package has been popular with her fellow band members.

“Our show is made up of so many different things,” she said. “We take all different styles of jazz, where jazz originates from. It’s all put together to make this beautiful show that is seven and a half minutes long. There are some really cool solos — we have some more jazzy solos, we have some slower solos.”

Boettger said he has been enjoying the show, too.

“I really like the show that he has made this year — really excited for it,” he said. “It’s all about the evolution of jazz music and comes from marching band. There’s some African influence, and then there’s some Latin influence. And then there’s some influence from Italy. It all comes together to create beautiful music.”

Part of the beauty is in having a routine especially for the students, Bobby Jacobs said.