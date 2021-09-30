WATCH NOW: Grand Island Senior High marching band shows its dedication

It’s an early morning in Grand Island, the sun rising in vivid hues of pinks and purples behind Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium, 140 student-musicians marching up and down the field in the early morning sun.
“Once we get into our school year, we meet once a day, from 6:45 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. right out here on the field, and perfect what we’re doing,” said GISH band director John Jacobs.
Band member Jorja Mangeot, who plays mallets and accordion in the show, gave a further rundown of the band’s practice schedule: “We had marching band camp this summer as a full band for two weeks.” Percussionists were in camp for an extra week.
Mangeot said practices have shown the marching Islanders plenty of sunrises.
“We have had early morning band since the second week of school. Since then we have marching band every morning every school day morning except the Fridays when we have football games,” she said.
For GISH trombone player Clark Boettger, having a hard-working, close-knit group helps make the rigorous practice worth it.
“I’m in band because I feel it’s my place,” Boettger said. “These are the type of people I really enjoy being with.”
Mangeot said she looks forward to the results of hours upon hours of practice.
“It makes it worth it to see your progress,” she said. “You can watch our whole show from above and you can see all the shapes and the patterns and how it all fits in with the music and how we all get into our characters.”
Director Jacobs said all of the band’s hard work is paying off.
“I’m extremely happy with our band,” he said. “I think we’re playing and marching at a pretty high level for this time of the year.”
The marching Islanders have been competing with music tailored to them by GISH assistant band director Bobby Jacobs, who is John’s son.
John Jacobs said having someone in-house both composing and choreographing is unique.
“I think it is a little bit unusual,” he said.
The innovation was born out of necessity.
“What we discovered is that to hit the entire level of all of our students was very difficult,” the director said. “Either the music was too easy for the older kids, or it was too hard for the younger kids. It was hard to find that happy medium.”
Bobby Jacobs said it makes for more effective teaching, too.
“I write the music and write the drill for the marching band show,” he said. “It just makes it a little bit easier to teach the kids the music and the drill since I made it. I know it better inside out and can help communicate that better.”
Mangeot said the performance package has been popular with her fellow band members.
“Our show is made up of so many different things,” she said. “We take all different styles of jazz, where jazz originates from. It’s all put together to make this beautiful show that is seven and a half minutes long. There are some really cool solos — we have some more jazzy solos, we have some slower solos.”
Boettger said he has been enjoying the show, too.
“I really like the show that he has made this year — really excited for it,” he said. “It’s all about the evolution of jazz music and comes from marching band. There’s some African influence, and then there’s some Latin influence. And then there’s some influence from Italy. It all comes together to create beautiful music.”
Part of the beauty is in having a routine especially for the students, Bobby Jacobs said.
“I know the students personally, and I’ve heard them play before. When I write the music, I know what they’re capable of and can write music that’s within their grasp, but hopefully, it’s still challenging for them. Maybe even just like right outside their grasp so that they can get better and grow.”
There are several competitions throughout the season, but Harvest of Harmony is the unofficial main event for the band’s marching season.
John Jacobs said the band sets high expectations for itself, especially for Grand Island’s annual fall event.
“For us, I think Harvest of Harmony is a bit of a pride thing,” he said. “Even though it’s not necessarily run by the high school, we consider ourselves the home team. This week we’ve seen the kids really digging in. They want to do well.”
The importance of the event isn’t lost on Mangeot.
“Harvest of Harmony is a big competition for us, especially since it’s at home. It’s at our own field, our own stomping grounds,” she said. “We’re going against schools that come to our town, and our home. It’s a big deal if we win this year, and that’s really our goal. We’re trying to beat everybody else and win because it’s such a big thing in our town.”
Bobby Jacobs said students strive to bring the best performance they can to Harvest of Harmony.
“I think the students understand that it’s a little bit bigger than the others, because it’s our home, kind of like our home meet — and we really want to represent our community,” he said.
Boettger said Harvest of Harmony is different than other competitions.