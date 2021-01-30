WATCH NOW: Grand Island teachers get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday

Krupicka said the COVID-19 shot was less painful than flu shots he has received throughout the years.

“I have gotten several flu shots where I have had more immediate pain. I am not feeling any pain right now,” he said, shortly after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. “It doesn’t mean that it won’t develop, but right now it seems like I am doing OK.”

A step forward

GISH Principal Jeff Gilbertson said the vaccination clinic was a historic day not only for his staff, but also for everyone in central Nebraska.

“For us to have this opportunity not only for our amazing staff here at GISH, but teachers in Central District, it is awesome. What it means to me is it is another step closer to our target of staying in school until May 21,” he said. “Our students can be rest assured that our teachers are vaccinated and will be in the classroom helping them learn everyday.”

GIPS lead nurse Chris Vrooman said the vaccinations will help students stay in school through May. She said GIPS school nurses previously had received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and were able to share their experiences, along with other reliable information, with staff members through email before the clinic was announced.