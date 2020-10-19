WATCH NOW: Grand Island woman transforms garage wall into colorful mural

Getting started

Allen said she quit her job in June and began painting the mural in July. She still is working to complete it.

Before she started painting the mural, Allen said she deep-cleaned the garage wall by power washing it. From there, she said she put primer on the wall.

Allen said it took her a week, working as long as five hours a day, to get the primer on it.

“She started power washing it and it ended up like this (cleaner) and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Gonzales said. “Then she (Allen) put the primer on. ... And then I was on vacation. I came home to see this mural.”

Allen said that when she first came to Gonzales’ house to begin work on the mural, she looked around at the neighborhood “just to see who lives here and what colors are here.”

“I just wanted to make the mural fit into the community,” she said. “It is a nice community-building project — I really enjoy it.”

Allen said she drew a design for the mural on a piece of graph paper Aug. 4 and that is took about 15 minutes for her to draw. She said she used the graph paper to account for each of the eight boards on the garage wall.