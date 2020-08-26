WATCH NOW: Grand Island YMCA takes measures to stay open, keep members safe

With COVID-19 still prevalent in the community, the Grand Island YMCA is taking precautions to keep its staff and members safe while remaining open.

Cara Lemburg, interim director of the Grand Island YMCA, said there is a “steady stream” of people coming into the Y to use its facilities. The Y’s capacity is in line with the directed health measure, which is 75% occupancy in each space in the building as long as 6-foot social distancing can be maintained.

“We have equipment still spaced out and we have some pieces still shut down,” Lemburg said. “Our two group fitness areas are still marked to ensure that people understand what that 6-foot distance looks like, whether it be on a bike or in the rooms.”

Lemburg said all staff members at the Y are required to wear face masks if they cannot maintain social distancing. She added the Y is requesting members wear masks when entering the building, but that they can remove them once they get to the portion of the building they are using and/or when doing cardiovascular activities.

As a result of COVID-19, Lemburg said the Y has a modified schedule based on room capacities. For example, there are 30 spinning bikes, but based on the size of the room, the Y only has 13 bikes available there for members to use.