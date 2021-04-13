WATCH NOW: Hall County becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Niedfelt advocated for making Hall County a Second Amendment Sanctuary after reading that similar actions had been taken in other counties.

“One-third of the state’s 93 counties have already approved resolutions for just such a thing,” he said. “There’s a lot of popularity in the idea.”

Commission Chair Pam Lancaster spoke in support of the U.S. Constitution.

“I come from a family of avid gun owners and hunters,” she said. “There’s so many aspects to this. It’s not just one issue when you support the Second Amendment. You support the right to bear arms, period.”

She added, “I rarely eject a rifle, but I’m totally in support of this.”

Lancaster said also it is a priority for the county to support the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Commissioner Gary Quandt supported law-abiding gun owners.

“They own weapons for their protection, and they like it for hunting purposes. They’re not out trying to cause trouble, and they work well with law enforcement,” he said. “Until you’ve had someone break into your home, and if you don’t have a weapon, you don’t know what it’s like. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”