WATCH NOW: Hall County Board of Commissioners opposes National Heritage Area status

The county resolution states, “Citizens of this county appreciate efforts to encourage economic development, but oppose blanket designations that put dissenting private landowners in the unreasonable position of having to ‘opt out’ of federally mandated boundaries.”

An April letter to the Willa Cather Foundation in Red Cloud from the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts expresses opposition to seeking the designation.

Bredthauer shared the letter at Tuesday’s county meeting.

“While we appreciate the important contributions of Willa Cather and her writings to that area and the state of Nebraska as a whole, this designation poses the risk of federal overreach in our communities,” the letter reads.

The designation requires National Park Service and U.S. Congress approval.

Such federal designations “come with unquantifiable and unknowable risks for the future,” the letter says.

“Conditions and requirements for federal management can change at any time without vital input from the states, eroding state and local control of decision-making regarding our land and communities,” it argues.

The designation also would require a National Environment Policy Act plan.