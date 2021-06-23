WATCH NOW: Hall County Board of Commissioners opposes National Heritage Area status

Hall County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution opposing a National Heritage Area status being pursued by the Kansas-Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership.
The bistate group of volunteers, with support from the Willa Cather Foundation, has been working to explore the merits of the federal designation and plan for a feasibility study that would seek feedback from local stakeholders, landowners and residents in the region.
Included in the proposed area are 49 counties, including 26 in Kansas and 23 in Nebraska, with a total population of roughly 650,000 covering nearly 36,000 square miles.
Of those counties, 32 have signed similar resolutions opposing the effort, Commissioner Karen Bredthauer explained.
The designation is an attempt to bolster tourism to the region and promote state heritage by highlighting its history and important figures.
“They adopt a lot of our famous people from Nebraska like Willa Cather, Warren Buffett and Dick Cavett, and try to make this a tourism area,” Bredthauer said, “but in reality it’s basically another chance to take private ownership away from landowners.”
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster called the effort “a terrible, terrible thing.”
“Generally speaking, what’s happening is they’re using famous people and taking advantage of our heartfelt feelings for some of these folks, and it is government overreach,” she said. “That’s it in a nutshell.”
The county resolution states, “Citizens of this county appreciate efforts to encourage economic development, but oppose blanket designations that put dissenting private landowners in the unreasonable position of having to ‘opt out’ of federally mandated boundaries.”
An April letter to the Willa Cather Foundation in Red Cloud from the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts expresses opposition to seeking the designation.
Bredthauer shared the letter at Tuesday’s county meeting.
“While we appreciate the important contributions of Willa Cather and her writings to that area and the state of Nebraska as a whole, this designation poses the risk of federal overreach in our communities,” the letter reads.
The designation requires National Park Service and U.S. Congress approval.
Such federal designations “come with unquantifiable and unknowable risks for the future,” the letter says.
“Conditions and requirements for federal management can change at any time without vital input from the states, eroding state and local control of decision-making regarding our land and communities,” it argues.
The designation also would require a National Environment Policy Act plan.
“NEPA is one of the most significant bureaucratic barriers to infrastructure and other important projects in our country,” the letter explains. “Extending NEPA’s reach in our state could hinder growth and development in the communities and surrounding areas.”