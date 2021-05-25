WATCH NOW: Hall County commissioners speak against Biden’s ‘30x30’ plan

President Joe Biden’s 30x30 plan is not popular with some Hall County commissioners.
Commissioners Tuesday approved drafting a resolution protesting the land preservation plan first proposed by Biden in January in response to climate change.
“We may be a small fish in the pond, but it is a very serious issue,” Commissioner Chair Pam Lancaster said.
The plan aims to preserve at least 30% of U.S. lands and water by 2030.
Specifically targeted are 23 counties near Nebraska’s southern border, including Hall, Adams, Kearney, Clay, Hamilton and Webster, and 26 counties directly south along the north border of Kansas.
More than 20 Nebraska counties already have adopted resolutions standing against the plan, Commissioner Karen Bredthauer said.
Bredthauer referred to comments made by Gov. Pete Ricketts on May 20 in McCook.
She reiterated his statement that 97% of Nebraska property is in private hands, and the plan proposed by Biden’s administration is in conflict with property rights.
“If you’re going to take 30% of Nebraska away, the only people to take it away from are private landowners, the governor said,” Bredthauer said Tuesday.
She also repeated Ricketts’s warning that the Conservation Reserve Program offers “another avenue for government control.”
“When you have a connection to federal programs, they can start pushing environmental rules on you,” Bredthauer said.
The loss of land to the 30x30 plan also would affect Hall County tax revenue.
The county has roughly 353,000 acres on the tax roll, Bredthauer said.
“This federal ‘land grab’ proposes grave economic impacts in the county tax base, revenue and a potential for higher property taxes,” she said. “The cost and shortage of food will skyrocket with 30% of the land out of production.”
Commissioner Gary Quandt said “taking a stand” is “the right thing to do.”
“Our tax base is eroding to nothing. Who’s going to pay the taxes? How are we going to educate our kids? Where are the dollars going to come from?” Quandt said. “Sooner or later, somebody’s got to use a little common sense.”
Commissioner Scott Peterson concurred, arguing there is a difference between conservation and preservation, as it is called in the federal plan.
“I’m all for conservation, using our resources wisely, responsibly. Preservation means pretty much locking the door on it and not having access for anybody,” Peterson said. “This is preservation, and that’s the scary part in my mind.”
Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Carstensen said the resolution could also include data on local conservation efforts, including wetland reserves and Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center efforts across the region.
“I feel like (the federal government’s) goals are not inconsistent with what our goals are here locally,” Carstensen said. “We do want conservation, but we want that local control, is what I’m hearing from this board.”
A resolution will be drafted for the commissioners to consider at their next meeting on June 8 at Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St., in Grand Island.