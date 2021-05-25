WATCH NOW: Hall County commissioners speak against Biden’s ‘30x30’ plan

“When you have a connection to federal programs, they can start pushing environmental rules on you,” Bredthauer said.

The loss of land to the 30x30 plan also would affect Hall County tax revenue.

The county has roughly 353,000 acres on the tax roll, Bredthauer said.

“This federal ‘land grab’ proposes grave economic impacts in the county tax base, revenue and a potential for higher property taxes,” she said. “The cost and shortage of food will skyrocket with 30% of the land out of production.”

Commissioner Gary Quandt said “taking a stand” is “the right thing to do.”

“Our tax base is eroding to nothing. Who’s going to pay the taxes? How are we going to educate our kids? Where are the dollars going to come from?” Quandt said. “Sooner or later, somebody’s got to use a little common sense.”

Commissioner Scott Peterson concurred, arguing there is a difference between conservation and preservation, as it is called in the federal plan.