WATCH NOW: Hamilton County Fair, Ag Society celebrating milestone: 150 years

AURORA — Celebrating 150 years is something to be proud of, but the Hamilton County Agricultural Society’s and Hamilton County Fair’s accolades go beyond that.
The Hamilton County Fair is being touted as the longest running fair in Nebraska, the inaugural fair happening in 1872. It did skip a few years, due to late 1800s grasshopper plagues wreaking havoc on those who may have loved the fair the most, said Trevor Emahizer, president of the Hamilton County Agricultural Society.
“They have held a fair ever since,” Emahizer said.
The Hamilton County Ag Society, which makes the fair happen, began in 1871. The organization was formed in the store of a local merchant, he said.
The group and, as a result, the fair have persevered through tough times, Emahizer said. “We were able to hold fairs through two world wars, through droughts and everything — and here we are.”
“Here” is the fairgrounds on the southwest outskirts of Aurora. The county recognized a leader in prominent Hamilton County citizen and U.S. Medal of Honor recipient Delavan Bates, a Civil War veteran. Bates was tasked with selecting the site of the county’s fairgrounds.
Two plots were contenders, but didn’t end up making the cut, Emahizer said.
“They were offered two other plots within the county,” he said. “This plot came up and they decided this was a good place.”
A good place, indeed: More than a century later, the site is occupied by numerous facilities, from historical to modern.
There is one other county fair in Nebraska that could have been deemed the state’s longest-running: Seward County. Like many county fairs across the nation, World War II led to Seward County’s run having an empty spot.
Despite the war, Hamilton County managed to have its own fair, Emahizer said.
“Hamilton County was able to get a voucher to hold a county fair,” he explained. “Seward County has had a fair longer, but they were unable to obtain a voucher.”
Emahizer said he and the Hamilton County Ag Society value the past, embrace the present and anticipate the future of the fair and the organization.
“It’s neat to learn the history of the ag society — how it came about,” he said. “Even history just as recently as 25-30 years ago.”
Regardless of age, the spirit of county fairs lives on, Hamilton County’s being no exception.
Emahizer said of his Hamilton County Fair experiences as a kid: “It was what we looked forward to all summer long. It was a chance to see our friends before we went back to school ... a chance to ride the carnival rides, spend money on the midway. It was a chance to have a good time and be with your friends.”
