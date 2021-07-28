WATCH NOW: Hamilton County Fair, Ag Society celebrating milestone: 150 years

A good place, indeed: More than a century later, the site is occupied by numerous facilities, from historical to modern.

There is one other county fair in Nebraska that could have been deemed the state’s longest-running: Seward County. Like many county fairs across the nation, World War II led to Seward County’s run having an empty spot.

Despite the war, Hamilton County managed to have its own fair, Emahizer said.

“Hamilton County was able to get a voucher to hold a county fair,” he explained. “Seward County has had a fair longer, but they were unable to obtain a voucher.”

Emahizer said he and the Hamilton County Ag Society value the past, embrace the present and anticipate the future of the fair and the organization.

“It’s neat to learn the history of the ag society — how it came about,” he said. “Even history just as recently as 25-30 years ago.”

Regardless of age, the spirit of county fairs lives on, Hamilton County’s being no exception.

Emahizer said of his Hamilton County Fair experiences as a kid: “It was what we looked forward to all summer long. It was a chance to see our friends before we went back to school ... a chance to ride the carnival rides, spend money on the midway. It was a chance to have a good time and be with your friends.”

