WATCH NOW: Hear Grand Island announces summer downtown concert series

“We have such a hidden gem over on Fourth Street,” he said. “The whole purpose is, let’s get together as cultures, have a beverage and listen to each other’s music.”

It was also announced that Q4A Cause will return this year.

The three-day barbecue and music festival to benefit local nonprofits will be held during the Hall County Fair in the Swine Barn pavilion.

The 2019 event saw more than 7,000 visitors, Lindner said.

Details are still being planned.

An ’80s dance party planned for Aug. 6 will conclude the summer series and feature Lincoln-based band AM/FM.

“People are encouraged to dress as ’80s as possible,” Roe said. “It’s going to be an all-night dance party.”

This year’s series marks the five-year anniversary for Hear Grand Island.

With the event, Lindner hopes to not just bring music to Railside, but also positive attention to Grand Island and central Nebraska.

Each week’s concert attracts 2,000 to 3,000 people, with the potential for more.