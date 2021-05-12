WATCH NOW: Hero Flight group raising funds for State Veterans Cemetery

A local effort to bring a state veterans cemetery to Grand Island is underway.
Hall County Hero Flight, a nonprofit entity, has changed its mission to focus on fundraising for the cemetery project.
The goal is to raise a $750,000 local match for the $7.5 million project.
The group aims to transform the current Nebraska Veterans Home Cemetery on Capital Avenue into a Nebraska Veterans Cemetery.
The project is expected to be funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, via its State Veterans Cemetery Grant program.
This grant requires that the property be under the control of the state, and that 10% of the cost of the establishment of the cemetery be on hand.
Hero Flight already has raised $167,000 for the project. The nonprofit hopes to have all of the funds raised by Aug. 1.
Already, the project has received large local donations.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Grand Island Noon Rotary Club, Dan Naranjo of All Faiths Funeral Home and his wife, Korinna, donated $21,000 to the project in honor of the 21-gun salute.
“Many of the families we serve are veterans,” Naranjo said, “and there’s nothing more beautiful at the cemetery than when we listen to taps, a gun salute and see the presentation of the flag for which their loved one has so honorably served.”
County Commissioner Gary Quandt has donated $10,000 to the project, said Hall County Veterans Services Officer Don Shuda.
Quandt has challenged JBS Swift in Grand Island, New Holland and McCain Foods employees to donate as well.
He will give another $10,000 match if they raise $100,000 or more for the project, Shuda announced.
The project is being done with community input, Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs Director John Hilgert said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
“Early on in this project, we established a committee with individuals from the community to make sure this cemetery reflects the desires, the vision of the community,” Hilgert said.
Shuda told the Hall County commissioners a feature of the new cemetery is that spouses can be buried together.
In the existing cemetery, only members of the veterans home could be buried there.
“With this new concept, the veteran and his wife or widow can be buried there,” he said. “In the past, they may have been buried separately.”
The nationally funded, state veterans cemetery follows national standards, Hilgert noted.
Any veteran can be buried there, and does not necessarily require ties to Nebraska.
Shuda said, “Some states only allow residents in that state to be buried there, but Nebraska has chosen to recognize all veterans.”
The expanded cemetery would not be a burden to Hall County, he said.
“Once the cemetery becomes a state veterans cemetery, the funding, upkeep, maintenance, the continued burial of those veterans is the responsibility of the state of Nebraska,” Shuda said. “It does not fall back on the community or Grand Island.”
The cemetery would draw tourists to Grand Island, and the site allows for holidays and memorialization events, Hilgert said.
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster described it as “a mini Arlington.”
“The headstones we’re going to be using are the 247-pound upright white marble traditional headstones,” Hilgert said. “I think that’s what people expect. Just the sight of that ‘garden of stone’ gives it a certain sacredness that is not contrived and is known nationwide.”
It is not yet determined what the capacity of the site will be, he said.
“Individuals have opted for cremation more than full-casket burials to an extent that we did not anticipate,” Hilgert said. “The maximum capacity would be, I think, quite a bit more than what we would have estimated 10 years ago.”
He added, “The life of the cemetery should be 10 to 20 years.”
Quandt applauded the efforts of Hall County Hero Flight and the community in helping to make the project a reality.
“This isn’t going to be something that’s important for Grand Island and Hall County,” he said. “This is going to be something for all of central Nebraska.”