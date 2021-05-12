WATCH NOW: Hero Flight group raising funds for State Veterans Cemetery

Shuda said, “Some states only allow residents in that state to be buried there, but Nebraska has chosen to recognize all veterans.”

The expanded cemetery would not be a burden to Hall County, he said.

“Once the cemetery becomes a state veterans cemetery, the funding, upkeep, maintenance, the continued burial of those veterans is the responsibility of the state of Nebraska,” Shuda said. “It does not fall back on the community or Grand Island.”

The cemetery would draw tourists to Grand Island, and the site allows for holidays and memorialization events, Hilgert said.

Commission Chair Pam Lancaster described it as “a mini Arlington.”

“The headstones we’re going to be using are the 247-pound upright white marble traditional headstones,” Hilgert said. “I think that’s what people expect. Just the sight of that ‘garden of stone’ gives it a certain sacredness that is not contrived and is known nationwide.”

It is not yet determined what the capacity of the site will be, he said.