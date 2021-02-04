WATCH NOW: In the Hoop: Adam Central's Zac Foster

This week, on In the Hoop, Bobby Mills speaks with Adams Central's head basketball coach, Zac Foster. With only a few games to go until sub-districts, Foster and Mills discuss the Patriots season. The team only has one loss this season.
Carissa Soukup
Multimedia Journalist
