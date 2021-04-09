WATCH NOW: JBS donates $250,000 to Northwest Public Schools for auditorium renovation

“We were able to keep it under wraps until the unveil this morning,” he said. “Our musical is next week, so this announcement is just perfect timing. They were buzzing today.”

Renovations will start this spring and are expected to be completed this summer before the start of the 2021-22 school year, Edwards said.

“We’ve got a community group coming in the first part of June and as soon as they are finished with their production we’ll start tearing seats out and have it ready to go when school starts in August,” he said. “It will be done this summer.”

The facility is not only used by Northwest schools, but is also a popular venue for community organizations, Edwards said.

“People typically think of an auditorium being only for certain productions, but that area of the building is used nonstop,” he said.

Fine arts programs are a source of pride for the school, Edwards said.

“Our show choir, our musical, our one-act, band, choir, orchestra, it just gives a lot of kids different avenues to perform their talents,” he said. “This (gift) will help us upgrade the facility to make it another area of pride.”