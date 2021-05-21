WATCH NOW: JBS Swift announces annual employee pay increase of $30 million

It is also a challenge meeting the great demand for a critical product, Bstandig said.

“This is going to help us attract, retain and get some of the best people to work for us,” he said, “and stabilize the community, the school system, the city of Grand Island, and have folks put down roots here, so it becomes home.”

Through its Hometown Strong initiative, launched in 2020, JBS is donating $3.5 million to the community for support and needed improvements.

The company has donated $250,000 to Northwest High School in April for an auditorium renovation project; $200,000 in March to Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity; $150,000 to Literacy Council of Grand Island and $400,000 to Grand Island Public Schools for the O’Connor Early Learning Center, both last November; and $1 million to the city of Grand Island last August for the Veterans Sports Complex and for trail expansions.

“JBS is very proud to be part of the Grand Island community,” Bstandig said, “and we look forward to much more future success here.”

Steele applauded JBS for its investment in Grand Island.