WATCH NOW: JBS Swift announces annual employee pay increase of $30 million

JBS Swift announced employee pay increases Friday.
The pay hikes promise to “pump millions of dollars” into the Grand Island community, Mayor Roger Steele said during a special GITV broadcast from City Hall.
“JBS is proving we’re recovering from the pandemic and we are coming back stronger than ever before,” Steele said.
Base pay for production has been increased to $21.50 per hour, with an ability to earn up to $28 per hour in production.
Maintenance pay rates are being increased to $25.50 per hour, and up to $32.50 per hour.
This equates to a roughly $30 million investment in additional payroll each year going forward, said Justin Bstandig, JBS human resources director.
The current payroll is at roughly $150 million yearly, Bstandig said.
“We are committed to being a good neighbor and responsible employer in the community,” he said. “We are investing significantly in our team members and the well-being of our team members.”
The pay increase will also help JBS to better attract new employees, Bstandig told The Independent.
“There’s a lot going on, in general, not only in Grand Island, but the country, with folks getting back to work,” he said. “We do have some issues from a labor standpoint, but it’s taking care of our employees who take care of us.”
It is also a challenge meeting the great demand for a critical product, Bstandig said.
“This is going to help us attract, retain and get some of the best people to work for us,” he said, “and stabilize the community, the school system, the city of Grand Island, and have folks put down roots here, so it becomes home.”
Through its Hometown Strong initiative, launched in 2020, JBS is donating $3.5 million to the community for support and needed improvements.
The company has donated $250,000 to Northwest High School in April for an auditorium renovation project; $200,000 in March to Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity; $150,000 to Literacy Council of Grand Island and $400,000 to Grand Island Public Schools for the O’Connor Early Learning Center, both last November; and $1 million to the city of Grand Island last August for the Veterans Sports Complex and for trail expansions.
“JBS is very proud to be part of the Grand Island community,” Bstandig said, “and we look forward to much more future success here.”
Steele applauded JBS for its investment in Grand Island.
“During the past year, JBS has been a great community supporter and has made large financial donations to many community projects,” he said. “During the worst of the pandemic, I could call on JBS to help our food banks and other community needs and I knew JBS would always say yes.”
He added, “I’m very appreciative of the tremendous generosity shown by JBS.
Grand Island is “proud to have businesses like JBS” in the community, Steele said, that “step forward and lead during difficult times.”
“It is remarkable for a company to increase its payroll by $30 million annually,” he said. “I thank JBS for appreciating the value of its workers and for its efforts to move Grand Island forward.”