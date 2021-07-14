WATCH NOW: Journey of Hope cyclists out making cross-country connections, brightening lives

Journey of Hope, a group of collegiate members of Pi Kappa Phi from around the nation, is cycling across the country in a 63-day, 3,700-mile effort to raise awareness for and support those with developmental disabilities.
This week the cyclists made a two-day stop in Grand Island to visit newfound friends. This marks the 30th year Journey of Hope, which is organized by The Ability Experience, has stopped in Grand Island to meet friends from the Arc of Central Nebraska.
“They love it,” Teshawna Sawyer, executive director of Arc of Central Nebraska, said of the organization’s clients. “They look forward to it every year. It’s something that’s been going on since most of them can remember. And I think it’s important for the (cyclists) to understand the different abilities people have.”
The Arc of Central Nebraska advocates for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families, whether by taking part in legislative activities or helping them access needed services.
Last year the Journey of Hope didn’t happen due to COVID-19. The would-be cyclists still reached out to their friends.
“The guys were great,” Sawyer said. “They sent us videos, but it’s just not the same as having them here.”
Cyclist Killian Welsch said it was family that initially inspired him to take the cross-country journey.
“My brother did the route. He was the one who introduced me to this,” Welsch said. “I saw how good an experience it was and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”
Stops along the route involve many activities, including meals, dances and “Friendship Visits,” which give the cyclists and individuals chances to have some fun. This year 75 people attended the dance in Grand Island, Sawyer said.
A variety of activities have taken place through the years, she said.
“We’ve done karaoke, bingo, yard games — all kinds of different things. We always have a dance the first night they arrive.”
The Friendship Visits have multiple locations, Sawyer said. “They go to every provider — and there’s five developmental disability providers here in town. They go to every provider and spend time with the individuals.”
Welsch said connections are made between cyclists, but most importantly with their new friends along the route.
“It’s the bond you create with all the guys who are on this trip,” he said, adding, “the Friendship Visits are awesome. It’s cool to make those connections.”
Tyler, who attended Journey of Hope activities in Grand Island, seemed to agree.
“It’s really, really fun meeting new people,” he said. “The Journey boys are pretty nice guys and pretty awesome.”
The gap from last summer made regularly participating attendees appreciate Journey of Hope events even more, Sawyer said.
“This is literally the first event in a year and a half that they’ve got to get together and see their friends in different homes from them,” she said.
As a first-time attendee, Tyler said the event was well worth attending.
“This is my first year. I think I’ll do it again in the future,” he said. “I like that it’s a really fun event.”
There is a bigger picture than playing bingo and having dances, Welsch said.
“We want to spread the message of acceptance and just raise up the abilities of all people. Oftentimes people kind of neglect people with disabilities,” he said. “It’s important for us to make sure everyone feels included. Everyone should have a full, unique life experience.”
Sawyer echoed that sentiment, saying, “As a person I think it’s extremely important people have the same opportunities regardless of their abilities.”
“We all deserve the same things,” she said. “It all goes back to the basic core responsibility of being human.”
