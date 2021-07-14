WATCH NOW: Journey of Hope cyclists out making cross-country connections, brightening lives

“My brother did the route. He was the one who introduced me to this,” Welsch said. “I saw how good an experience it was and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”

Stops along the route involve many activities, including meals, dances and “Friendship Visits,” which give the cyclists and individuals chances to have some fun. This year 75 people attended the dance in Grand Island, Sawyer said.

A variety of activities have taken place through the years, she said.

“We’ve done karaoke, bingo, yard games — all kinds of different things. We always have a dance the first night they arrive.”

The Friendship Visits have multiple locations, Sawyer said. “They go to every provider — and there’s five developmental disability providers here in town. They go to every provider and spend time with the individuals.”

Welsch said connections are made between cyclists, but most importantly with their new friends along the route.

“It’s the bond you create with all the guys who are on this trip,” he said, adding, “the Friendship Visits are awesome. It’s cool to make those connections.”

Tyler, who attended Journey of Hope activities in Grand Island, seemed to agree.