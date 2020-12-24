WATCH NOW: Kindergartners know all about St. Nick’s present delivery process

How exactly does Santa fly around the world and deliver all of his presents in one night?

That is a question that has baffled children for decades. To better understand how exactly Santa accomplishes this task on Christmas Eve, The Independent enlisted the advice of the best Santa experts: Trinity Lutheran School kindergartners.

Kyla said Santa is able to accomplish this “because his reindeer fly.” Josie, Quinn and Vivian agreed, saying the reindeer are an essential part of Santa’s operation.

Evan and Elliana said a sleigh also is used. Elijah said all of the presents are placed inside the sleigh.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carter said the operation is magical, with Santa using magic to fly his sleigh across the sky and to fit all of the presents in it.

All of the kindergartners surveyed agreed that the reindeer fly “really fast” to ensure that Santa delivers all of his presents on time. However, they differ on just how fast the reindeer fly.

Charlie said the reindeer fly at 21 mph, while Elijah said they fly at 1 million mph. Kash, Kenley and Vivian said the flying speed is 100 mph.