WATCH NOW: Llamas, alpacas show what they’re made of at Nebraska State Fair

Camelids and their humans convened and competed Saturday in the Big Red Barn at the Nebraska State Fair.
Camelids — llamas and alpacas, to be exact — took to the show ring. Shelle Johnson of Grundy Center, Iowa, came to the Nebraska State Fair with her animals. Johnson said her family tries to frequent the Nebraska State Fair as often as they can.
“We came out here to do the fair because it’s one of our favorite fairs to do,” Johnson said.
Erica Jensen from Aurora was a youth showman at the fair. She has been competing since 2013, she said.
One of her most experienced animals is Oren, who Jensen said brought his A-game to the fair this year.
“I’ve shown Oren for five years,” she said.
He was really stepping up in the obstacle course, both literally and figuratively, Jensen said.
“Oren normally doesn’t like to embark up on stuff. Today he let me, which is unusual for him,” she said.
Linda Hassler of Sutton took the lead rope for Jensen for a bit as they watched llamas scale a Nebraska-themed obstacle course.
The pack class event is fun, but challenging, Hassler said.
“It’s probably one of the most difficult because the animals have to wear a pack,” she said. “The whole idea is to make it like when you’re going through the woods with your llamas, packing and unpacking, like they’re used to going over bridges over water — whatever obstacles you may find out in the woods.”
Having a Big Red Barn full of llamas and alpacas brings the question: What is the difference between a llama and an alpaca?
In looks, alpacas’ ears are shorter and llamas’ ears are longer. Llamas have longer faces, too. Llamas are significantly larger than alpacas. Typically a grown alpaca weighs about 150 pounds, but llamas can tip the scale at 400 pounds. Llamas are also taller than alpacas.
There are also differences in their fiber, both of which can be used. Alpacas’ fiber is finer — and there is more of it. Llamas have less hair on their face. The fleece can be judged for quality and color.
It makes sense, then, that for thousands of years alpacas have been used as fiber animals. Historically, llamas have been used as pack animals and meat.
Don’t be surprised if you see a llama hanging out with a herd of sheep, alpacas or other small livestock. A single llama can be an effective livestock guardian animal.
Johnson said one type of competition in alpaca and llama shows is “public relations.”
“It’s just like if you were taking them into a nursing home, doing a parade or into schools,” she said. “The nice thing with llamas is you can take them into buildings.”
There are reasons to take llamas into places like nursing homes and schools, Johnson explained. “They are used as therapy animals.”