WATCH NOW: Llamas, alpacas show what they’re made of at Nebraska State Fair

Camelids and their humans convened and competed Saturday in the Big Red Barn at the Nebraska State Fair.

Camelids — llamas and alpacas, to be exact — took to the show ring. Shelle Johnson of Grundy Center, Iowa, came to the Nebraska State Fair with her animals. Johnson said her family tries to frequent the Nebraska State Fair as often as they can.

“We came out here to do the fair because it’s one of our favorite fairs to do,” Johnson said.

Erica Jensen from Aurora was a youth showman at the fair. She has been competing since 2013, she said.

One of her most experienced animals is Oren, who Jensen said brought his A-game to the fair this year.

“I’ve shown Oren for five years,” she said.

He was really stepping up in the obstacle course, both literally and figuratively, Jensen said.

“Oren normally doesn’t like to embark up on stuff. Today he let me, which is unusual for him,” she said.

Linda Hassler of Sutton took the lead rope for Jensen for a bit as they watched llamas scale a Nebraska-themed obstacle course.

The pack class event is fun, but challenging, Hassler said.

