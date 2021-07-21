WATCH NOW: Nebraska State Patrol K-9s visit Edgerton Explorit Center dog camp

AURORA — If learning from example is most effective, canine campers at Edgerton Explorit Center should be experts.

Nebraska State Patrol service dogs Malloy and Jerry brought their handlers, Trooper Kendall Reed and Trooper Mike Rice, to the Explorit Center Tuesday as part of a weeklong camp about dogs.

Mary Molliconi, Edgerton Explorit Center executive director, said having highly trained service dogs like Malloy and Jerry, and handlers like Reed and Rice, as part of the camp fits well.

“It just gives them (campers) an idea of what dogs can do as an occupation and how dogs and people work together,” Molliconi said.

Kids participating have been bringing their own dogs to the camp throughout the week to do some training of their own.

“We talk about why it’s important for dogs to heel, sit down, come … the basic seven commands,” Molliconi said.

Also covered during the camp are dog anatomy and dog health.

The participants are making healthy dog treats and learning what is safe for dogs to eat. The week will culminate in a camp dog show.