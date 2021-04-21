WATCH NOW: New state law requires city to tackle workforce housing needs

“Affordable housing” is not a precise term, Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity explained in Tuesday’s broadcast.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Affordability will be different for every person or family, based on a family’s income, assets and lifestyle.

Affordable housing costs should not exceed 30% of a household’s income for rent or owner-occupied housing costs, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Nabity said.

The median income for a family in Hall County in 2021 is $68,000, which equates to two wage earners each working full-time jobs at $16.35 per hour, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey.

This means housing expenses should be about $20,400 per year or $1,700 per month.

“Every family or household will have to make the determination of affordability,” Nabity said.

Grand Island has long allowed for the development of varied housing types in all residential zoning districts, he said.

The city does not have a zoning district that limits development to only detached single-family homes.