WATCH NOW: Parade of classic cars travels through area for Tour Nebraska

NCRA runs a different route every year. The tour route this year included 25 towns and villages in the Grand Island area.

“We try to cover some unique spots, places where some people have never seen before. This year we’re actually dropping into Kansas for a short period,” Hoskins said.

NCRA has 1,800 members who live in all parts of the state, he said.

More than an opportunity to display their classic autos, the event is a chance for friends with a shared passion to get together.

Drivers on Saturday were greeted with clear skies and 90-degree weather.

Despite two years of planning, NCRA still encountered some obstacles.

“We had a plan. We had everything set up. It was going to be great. Things change in a year’s time,” Hoskins said. “Some of the places we were going to serve our catered lunch, that was already reserved for a wedding, so we turned our Saturday route around backwards.”

The yearly event also offers an economic benefit, he said.

The cars, many of which carry more than one person, bring nearly 1,200 people into the area for the weekend.