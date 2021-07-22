WATCH NOW: Pete’s Safari at Alda home to more than 30 species

At Pete’s Safari, you can see a whole bunch of animals native to North Africa, Italy, the Arctic regions, South America, Australia and Madagascar. And you don’t even have to leave Hall County.

More than 30 species are on display at the family friendly zoo, which is at the intersection of South Engleman and West Stolley Park roads. Although its official address is Alda, Pete’s Safari is just outside of Grand Island.

A camel named Willie is perhaps the star attraction. But Pete’s Safari is also home to two kangaroos, a zebra, monkeys and three African-crested porcupines.

Pete’s Safari is perfect for “everyone — adults and children,” says Kim Petersen, who owns the zoo with her husband, Kevin “Pete” Petersen.

The best part of the job is seeing the faces “of all of our visitors,” Pete Petersen said.

“Everybody’s got big smiles,” he said.

Pete’s Safari was open for a month last October and then reopened in April. The Petersens plan to operate from April through October every year. The cost to visit is $8 per person.

A Loup City native, Petersen has been around animals his entire life.