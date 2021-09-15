WATCH NOW: Redistricting: Rural Nebraska representatives favor status quo

Proponents of maintaining current legislative boundaries in rural Nebraska had their voices heard Tuesday at a redistricting committee public hearing in Grand Island.
Of the 21 people who testified, five argued in favor of leaving the boundaries of District 36 untouched. That district consists of Dawson and Custer counties and the northern portion of Buffalo County.
Several others spoke on behalf of District 44, which includes the Republican River Basin, while others asked the committee to keep as many districts in the western half of the state as possible.
The Legislature launched a special redistricting session Monday to redraw the state’s political boundaries in line with the 2020 U.S. Census. The Grand Island hearing was the first of three hearings being held this week. The others are today in Lincoln and Thursday in Omaha.
Senators are considering eight proposals that would alter the congressional and legislative maps, as well as the boundaries for the Public Service Commission, Nebraska Supreme Court, State Board of Education and University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Six of those bills — LB 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 — were introduced by state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha authored the other two — LB 2 and 4.
Linehan is chair of the redistricting committee, while Wayne is vice chair.
Both stressed that redistricting is a process, and it is far from final. Comments from the public will play an important role in the process, Linehan said.
One of Wayne’s proposals would move District 44 to Sarpy County. Following new population data, Wayne believes the Sarpy County area must get a new district.
“Where that comes from, it’s still open for debate,” he said after the hearing. After hearing testimony Tuesday from a Natural Resources District official, he said, it’s possible it might come from central Nebraska rather than District 44.
Eight members of the nine-person committee were on hand. About 55 people filled Room 555 at Central Community College. The hearing lasted about two hours and 40 minutes.
Three state senators testified at the hearing. They were Sens. Matt Williams of District 36, Dan Hughes of District 44 and Steve Erdman of District 47.
Linehan said that LB1, which redraws the congressional districts, ensures that minority voices are protected.
Under her plan, “both the Black minority majority and the Hispanic minority majority legislative districts remain in the 2nd congressional district,” she said.
LB1 bill follows “clearly recognizable boundaries,” Linehan said. “It is necessary to slit counties to ensure we keep the one-person, one-vote principle and keep the deviation at 0% between the three legislative districts.”
Another of Linehan’s bills, LB3, would create a new legislative district in Sarpy County. Three legislative districts are heavily overpopulated, while 33 districts are underpopulated, she said.
Legislative Districts 39, 10 and 49 “have a combined 40,000 voters too many that need to be moved to a new district,” Linehan said.
The bill would merge Districts 23 and 24.
“The smallest changes are in Kearney and Grand Island because we keep those cities whole,” she said.
On the congressional level, Wayne said, Douglas County, with the state’s largest population, has been wholly included in a single congressional district the entire time Nebraska has been a state, and there is no “logical, justifiable reason” to split the county because it’s been “the core of Congressional District 2 for over 130 years.” Douglas County has been a part of the 2nd Congressional District since 1892.
Much of the discussion centered on whether the state’s rural districts inevitably will grow in size. State Sen. Tom Brewer of District 43, a member of the committee, said if one of the bills is approved, his district would become the size of Croatia.
Williams said changes to District 36 would have a negative effect on education and health care in his district.
Sherry Vinton, first vice president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, asked the committee to preserve as many rural legislative seats as possible.
Maintaining a strong rural voice in the Legislature helps all of Nebraska, Vinton said.
Three of the speakers referred specifically to Grand Island.
Danielle Helzer of the Grand Island YWCA spoke in favor of Wayne’s proposal for Districts 33, 34 and 35.
Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet is concerned about the effect that Wayne’s LB4 would have on Grand Island.
As currently outlined, it would cause voter disenfranchisement and lead to disclosure of some people’s votes, Overstreet said. The plan would bisect school districts.
Adam Jacobs, who lives outside of Hastings, doesn’t like the way LB3 would separate Hastings from the rest of Adams County.
Yolanda Chavez Nuncio of Grand Island shared that concern. She also said Linehan’s plan would lessen the voting impact of Grand Island’s minority population.
Linehan told Nuncio that Grand Island is too big to be included in one legislative district. But she said she and Wayne are anxious to work with Nuncio.
Grand Island and Hall County Planning Director Chad Nabity asked the committee to move with as much haste as possible because local boundaries depend on legislative decisions.
Jane Kleeb of Hastings, head of the Nebraska Democratic Party, spoke in support of Wayne’s plans.
It’s important, Kleeb said, to keep young people in Nebraska’s rural areas.
Bill Starkey of Hastings said the area west of Lincoln is underrepresented on the State Board of Education and NU Board of Regents.