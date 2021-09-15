WATCH NOW: Redistricting: Rural Nebraska representatives favor status quo

Both stressed that redistricting is a process, and it is far from final. Comments from the public will play an important role in the process, Linehan said.

One of Wayne’s proposals would move District 44 to Sarpy County. Following new population data, Wayne believes the Sarpy County area must get a new district.

“Where that comes from, it’s still open for debate,” he said after the hearing. After hearing testimony Tuesday from a Natural Resources District official, he said, it’s possible it might come from central Nebraska rather than District 44.

Eight members of the nine-person committee were on hand. About 55 people filled Room 555 at Central Community College. The hearing lasted about two hours and 40 minutes.

Three state senators testified at the hearing. They were Sens. Matt Williams of District 36, Dan Hughes of District 44 and Steve Erdman of District 47.

Linehan said that LB1, which redraws the congressional districts, ensures that minority voices are protected.

Under her plan, “both the Black minority majority and the Hispanic minority majority legislative districts remain in the 2nd congressional district,” she said.