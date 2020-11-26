WATCH NOW: St. Libory kindergartners discuss how to prepare Thanksgiving meal

ST. LIBORY — With many people sitting down to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal today, kindergartners at St. Libory School differ on the best way to prepare the food. The Grand Island Independent talked with some culinary experts to ask them, “How do you cook a Thanksgiving dinner?”
Drake said that prior to cooking a turkey, one needs to hunt the turkey, take its feathers off and cut it. His classmate, Bexton, agreed, saying you have to catch the turkey prior to cooking it.
“You have to shoot him, clean the guts out and pull the feathers out,” he said.
Emmarie said a hunter catches the turkey to prepare it for cooking. Ezra said that before the turkey is cooked, “you’ve got to get it out of the plastic.”
Zaiden said rather than hunting the turkey, one gets it “from the farm.”
Noah and Cadence disagreed with their classmates, saying a turkey comes “from Mom and Dad,” who get it at the supermarket.
Cooking times may vary
When it comes to cooking a Thanksgiving turkey, the St. Libory kindergartners disagreed on the time and temperature required to cook it.
Noah said the turkey should be cooked at 5 to 10 degrees. Connor and Harley both said the turkey should be cooked at 15 degrees, but differed on how long it should remain in the oven. Connor said the turkey should cook for 15 minutes, while Harley said it should cook for 18 minutes.
Boone said the turkey should be cooked at 12 degrees for “about an hour.” Bexton said it should be cooked in a pan “for a long time.”
Cadence, Ezra and Garrett said the turkey should be cooked in a “really hot” oven for “several hours.”
Zaiden said that rather than using an oven to cook the turkey, it should be placed on a grill “for five seconds.”
“You get it really hot,” he said.
Don’t forget the mashed potatoes
Ellie said that a masher must be used to make mashed potatoes.
“You mash them with a hammer,” Zaiden said.
Boone said the potatoes should be mashed with a spoon.
Bexton said “you just have to take them (potatoes) and smash them” by using a blender.
“You have to get the potatoes sliced up,” Ezra said.
He said the potatoes have to be sliced thick prior to mashing them. After they are mashed, the potatoes should be topped with gravy.
Drake said once the potatoes are sliced, they should be placed in a bowl before being mashed “really hard.” However, Garrett said the potatoes should be mashed “really gentle.”
Noah said the potatoes should be mashed until they are “like Play Dough.”
Meal includes all the favorites
While most of the St. Libory kindergartners said their favorite Thanksgiving foods are turkey, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie, a few of them said they have other favorites.
Noah said that most people have pumpkin pie with their Thanksgiving meal, but he prefers to have apple pie — his favorite kind of pie — with his meal.
Garrett said his favorite Thanksgiving food is sweet potatoes, while Harley said his favorite food to eat on Thanksgiving is candy — specifically suckers.
