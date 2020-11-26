WATCH NOW: St. Libory kindergartners discuss how to prepare Thanksgiving meal

ST. LIBORY — With many people sitting down to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal today, kindergartners at St. Libory School differ on the best way to prepare the food. The Grand Island Independent talked with some culinary experts to ask them, “How do you cook a Thanksgiving dinner?”

Drake said that prior to cooking a turkey, one needs to hunt the turkey, take its feathers off and cut it. His classmate, Bexton, agreed, saying you have to catch the turkey prior to cooking it.

“You have to shoot him, clean the guts out and pull the feathers out,” he said.

Emmarie said a hunter catches the turkey to prepare it for cooking. Ezra said that before the turkey is cooked, “you’ve got to get it out of the plastic.”

Zaiden said rather than hunting the turkey, one gets it “from the farm.”

Noah and Cadence disagreed with their classmates, saying a turkey comes “from Mom and Dad,” who get it at the supermarket.

Cooking times may vary

When it comes to cooking a Thanksgiving turkey, the St. Libory kindergartners disagreed on the time and temperature required to cook it.