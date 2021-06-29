WATCH NOW: State Veterans Cemetery project only has four weeks to meet fundraising goal

Hall County Hero Flight Association has only four weeks left to raise the needed $750,000 to create a state veterans cemetery in Grand Island.
So far, the project has raised $312,000 ahead of the Aug. 1 federal deadline.
Commitments also have been made totaling another $70,000, Hall County Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda said.
“I’m hoping by mid-July we’re in that $450,000 to $475,000 area,” Shuda said.
The 10% local match for the $7.5 million project is critical to the project, he said.
“It’s the dollar-at-a-time that’s going to make this happen, but we just need larger contributions at this time,” Shuda said. “We’re running toward the end of the timeframe.”
An open house was held Monday at United Veterans Club that allowed the community to meet with project leaders, view designs and ask questions about local plans to expand Grand Island’s Veterans Home Cemetery on Capital Avenue into a state cemetery.
The project is expected to be funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, via its State Veterans Cemetery Grant program.
The Nebraska Legislature approved the project unanimously.
Among its supporters is Grand Island Sen. Ray Aguilar.
“This was pretty easy to get behind,” Aguilar said Monday. “Who doesn’t support veterans? They’ve done so much for us, and anything we can do to pay them back a little, I think we need to jump right in the middle of it.”
John Hilgert, Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs director, said Monday the site would complete the “memorial array” of services across the state.
Grand Island would join the three existing state veterans cemetery sites in Nebraska, between Omaha and Maxwell.
“It certainly plugs a gap,” Hilgert said. “It helps memorialize those in the historical section of the cemetery. It provides a service for central Nebraska.”
The Grand Island site will follow federal national shrine standards, he noted.
“So when we build this, the United States is going to have another national shrine and it’s going to be in Grand Island, Nebraska,” he said.
Mike Ponte, a United Veterans Club board member, called it “a great project for our veterans.”
“We’ve honored them in other ways, and now we can honor them with a cemetery, too,” Ponte said.
It is important to honor the nation’s veterans, he said. “They defended us, and now we need to do something for them,” Ponte said.
The adjacent Nebraska Veterans Home helped influence the design for the project, said Julie Ogden, JEO Consulting Group project manager.
“What we really wanted to do was represent the city of Grand Island, Hall County and their veterans groups,” Ogden said. “We wanted to be respectful of their wishes, and the history of the area.”
Designing the project and working with veterans groups has been special, she said.
“My family has a long history of veterans in it. My father was in the Coast Guard during World War II. My brother-in-law was in the Air Force and now serves full time for the Nebraska Air Guard,” Ogden said. “It’s always good for us non-veterans to be able to give back to the veterans who have done so much for us.”
The cemetery could be ready to start accepting burials by 2023.
Donations may be sent to the Hall County Hero Flight Association, 131 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE 68801, or dropped off at any Five Points Bank location or at Hall County Courthouse, 111 W. First St., Grand Island.