WATCH NOW: State Veterans Cemetery project only has four weeks to meet fundraising goal

“This was pretty easy to get behind,” Aguilar said Monday. “Who doesn’t support veterans? They’ve done so much for us, and anything we can do to pay them back a little, I think we need to jump right in the middle of it.”

John Hilgert, Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs director, said Monday the site would complete the “memorial array” of services across the state.

Grand Island would join the three existing state veterans cemetery sites in Nebraska, between Omaha and Maxwell.

“It certainly plugs a gap,” Hilgert said. “It helps memorialize those in the historical section of the cemetery. It provides a service for central Nebraska.”

The Grand Island site will follow federal national shrine standards, he noted.

“So when we build this, the United States is going to have another national shrine and it’s going to be in Grand Island, Nebraska,” he said.

Mike Ponte, a United Veterans Club board member, called it “a great project for our veterans.”

“We’ve honored them in other ways, and now we can honor them with a cemetery, too,” Ponte said.