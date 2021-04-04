WATCH NOW: Stuhr Museum’s Easter Egg-stravaganza draws youths of all ages on a beautiful spring Saturday

Youths of all ages gathered on a beautiful spring day Saturday for Stuhr Museum’s Easter Egg-stravaganza.

The festivities began with a traditional Easter egg hunt for both the little kids and the older ones. The kids, with their Easter baskets, scrambled across the grounds for the colorful eggs.

There were also the Bunny Olympics, where the kids played a number of games from ring toss to lawn bowling to an old-fashioned sack race.

Inside the museum was a demonstration and history of how eggs have played various roles in art and celebration for thousands of years. There were also kids’ games and other fun activities.

And it was sort of an unofficial welcome back to the public after a year where many events at the museum were canceled or postponed because of the pandemic.

“This is the first time we have done an Easter event in a number of years,” said Karen Buettner, Stuhr’s director of education.

“We just wanted to be able to do something, especially this year, where there has not been as many things going on. We thought, it’s a nice spring day, what better to do than invited everyone out for an Easter egg hunt.”