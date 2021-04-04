WATCH NOW: Stuhr Museum’s Easter Egg-stravaganza draws youths of all ages on a beautiful spring Saturday

Youths of all ages gathered on a beautiful spring day Saturday for Stuhr Museum’s Easter Egg-stravaganza.
The festivities began with a traditional Easter egg hunt for both the little kids and the older ones. The kids, with their Easter baskets, scrambled across the grounds for the colorful eggs.
There were also the Bunny Olympics, where the kids played a number of games from ring toss to lawn bowling to an old-fashioned sack race.
Inside the museum was a demonstration and history of how eggs have played various roles in art and celebration for thousands of years. There were also kids’ games and other fun activities.
And it was sort of an unofficial welcome back to the public after a year where many events at the museum were canceled or postponed because of the pandemic.
“This is the first time we have done an Easter event in a number of years,” said Karen Buettner, Stuhr’s director of education.
“We just wanted to be able to do something, especially this year, where there has not been as many things going on. We thought, it’s a nice spring day, what better to do than invited everyone out for an Easter egg hunt.”
Those included crafts, Bunny Olympics and historic egg decorating demonstrations.
“It’s going to be things that families can come out, enjoy the day, walk around and see the museum,” Buettner said.
Like any event at the Stuhr Museum, a history aspect is always part of it.
Inside the museum, Wayne Anson, a historical interpreter at the museum, showed visitors how to set up Easter egg trees.
A German tradition of decorating trees and bushes with Easter eggs is known as the Ostereierbaum, or Easter egg tree.
While the origin of the Easter egg tree goes back centuries, human beings have been decorating eggs for at least 5,000 years or longer, according to the archaeological records.
Anson said people used chicken eggs or eggs from other fowl and a lot of imagination to decorate them. One of the eggs on Anson’s Easter Egg tree was a diorama of a Native American women.
Easter eggs, themselves, have their origins thousands of years in the past as gifts on Easter. According to Wikipedia, Easter eggs are common during the season of Eastertide (Easter season). The oldest tradition is to use dyed and painted chicken eggs, but a modern custom is to substitute chocolate eggs wrapped in colored foil, hand-carved wooden eggs or plastic eggs filled with confectionery, such as chocolate, that the kids earlier scrambled for out on the greens of the Stuhr Museum.
Anson, as part of his historic demonstration, told visitors how people would use any thing, such as tea leaves or vegetable matter, to get color to paint their Easter eggs.
Although eggs, in general, were a traditional symbol of fertility and rebirth, in Christianity, Anson said Easter eggs symbolized either the empty tomb of Jesus or Jesus’ resurrection.
“One country, Romania, dyed their eggs red for the blood of Christ,” he said.
Before the turn of the 20th century, in Grand Island, newspapers had ads for dyes for Easter eggs, Anson said.
“They would have a program called ‘egg tapping,’” he said. “That was a game where everyone had a hard-boiled egg and every one went around tapping each other’s eggs and the last one who had an egg untapped was the winner.’
While Stuhr’s Railroad Town doesn’t open up until May, Buetter said the Easter event was an opportunity to get people out to the museum.
She said the museum has an exciting year ahead of it as more and more people receive their vaccinations and venture out as public events slowly open up.
It is 1891 this year at Stuhr’s Railroad Town.
Buetter said the museum has developed new programming opportunities this year and developed a new brand, logo and website.
“We are kinda’ freshening everything up,” she said. “It is going to be a good opportunity for the public to come out and see us in a new light.”
During the last couple of months the Wings Over the Platte photo and art exhibit and show have brought visitors to the museum. The show closed this weekend. The museum personnel ready plans for a spring and summer full of events that mixes education, history and fun.
“We are really excited to get our visitors back out here to see us,” she said.