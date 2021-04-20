WATCH NOW: Tamiya racing gets the green light at local business

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tournaments and meets for Mini 4WD racing are popular events in Japan, including the Mini 4WD Japan Cup, an annual tournament bringing together the best competitors across the nation.

The little speed demons were released in 1982 and made in Japan. Tamiya Mini 4WD vehicles are unique in how simple they are to put together; the models snap together, cement unnecessary. All kits have upgrade parts (“Hop Up” parts), as mentioned by Lacost. Some of these parts can be used to enhance speed; others help maintain stability, like around the tight curves on the track at Hobby Town. Experimentation and innovation are the keys to the race, from double-shaft motors to detachable chassis.

“We put different motors, gears and all that stuff in it,” said kid racer Caden Pedrosa, who could be considered a regular at Hobby Town’s Tamiya race nights.

Clark said the Tamiya racers have become a community, no matter the skill level.

“If someone needs help with a car there are umpteen people who will jump in and help,” he said. “This group of people who come out here and race are all one big happy family.”