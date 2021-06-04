WATCH NOW: Tornado Hill historical marker dedicated on 41st anniversary of tragedy

“I was at a baseball game at Pier Park that night when the sirens went off and we had to go home,” he said. “When the tornadoes hit, I was in my basement. Our house was destroyed. When they tell you it sounds like a freight train, it does.”

Connie Lyons spoke to a gathered crowd about her sister, Robin Larson, who was killed that night at age 17.

She was babysitting a group of children that night, Lyons said.

“It was horrible,” she said. “All I could was pray that her and (her fiance) Randy were okay. Unfortunately, that’s not how it ended up.”

Sandy Hill told how her sister, Denise Behring, age 18, was killed that night, as well.

Denise was coming home from work. Their parents were returning home from taking shelter at the farm when they found Denise’s car in a ditch.

“We were worried that she suffered but they said she was killed instantly,” she said. “What she ran into just took everything out of her.”

City Parks Director Todd McCoy said the marker was a welcome addition to Grand Island.

McCoy was eight when he lived through the tornados, he told the crowd.