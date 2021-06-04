WATCH NOW: Tornado Hill historical marker dedicated on 41st anniversary of tragedy

It was 41 years ago when the tornados struck.
To remember those whose lives were impacted, a historical marker at Grand Island’s Tornado Hill was erected.
The marker commemorates the night of June 3, 1980, when seven tornadoes struck the Grand Island area in a three hour period.
An official dedication for the marker was held Thursday by Hall County Historical Society.
Stephanie Crosby launched the local effort to raise the $6,000 to purchase the marker in 2019.
The marker was placed in Grand Island’s Ryder Park in December.
Crosby recalled Thursday growing up down the street from Sandy Hill, whose sister Denise was lost that night.
It was not the only story she came to know growing up in Grand Island after the event.
“With all of the stories and so much passion from so many community members, I couldn’t help but think why isn’t a historical marker here,” she said. “I’m very thankful for a community that backed me super-fast and was able to make this happen.”
Mike Jakubowski, who assisted in bringing the marker to Grand Island, was 12 when the tornados struck. He shared his story Thursday at the dedication.
“I was at a baseball game at Pier Park that night when the sirens went off and we had to go home,” he said. “When the tornadoes hit, I was in my basement. Our house was destroyed. When they tell you it sounds like a freight train, it does.”
Connie Lyons spoke to a gathered crowd about her sister, Robin Larson, who was killed that night at age 17.
She was babysitting a group of children that night, Lyons said.
“It was horrible,” she said. “All I could was pray that her and (her fiance) Randy were okay. Unfortunately, that’s not how it ended up.”
Sandy Hill told how her sister, Denise Behring, age 18, was killed that night, as well.
Denise was coming home from work. Their parents were returning home from taking shelter at the farm when they found Denise’s car in a ditch.
“We were worried that she suffered but they said she was killed instantly,” she said. “What she ran into just took everything out of her.”
City Parks Director Todd McCoy said the marker was a welcome addition to Grand Island.
McCoy was eight when he lived through the tornados, he told the crowd.
“It’s something you’ll never forget. From the stories we hear here tonight, I think the people of Grand Island will never forget what happened,” he said. “We do get a lot of visitors from out of town, and maybe young people who don’t know what the tornadoes were. Now we have this marker and I think it will explain to a lot of visitors what Tornado Hill represents.”
Michelle Setlik, Hall County Historical Society vice president, said work will continue to be done at the Tornado Hill marker.
“We had such a tremendous outpouring of support from the community that we’re going to do some things to enhance the site further and remember those people who lost their lives,” she said.
At 5 by 6 feet, with 180 words, the large, erected bronze historical marker resembles other markers that can be seen around the state.
As fundraising efforts stalled due to the pandemic, Hall County Historical Society joined in the effort to purchase the marker in July 2020.
The state’s historical agency, History Nebraska, based in Lincoln, is in charge of approving and purchasing the state’s historical markers.
History Nebraska orders the custom-made markers through its contract with Sewah Studios, a foundry based in Marietta, Ohio.