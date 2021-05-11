WATCH NOW: Two more officers’ names added to Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial

Two names were added to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial at an annual ceremony Monday at Grand Island.
Trooper Jerry Smith Jr. of the Nebraska State Patrol died June 20, 2019, and Investigator Luis Mario Herrera of the Lincoln Police Department died Sept. 7, 2020, both due to injuries in the line of duty.
Smith served the State Patrol for five years and served 22 years in the U.S. Army, including two tours of combat, and received a Bronze Star, said State Patrol Col. John Bolduc.
“Jerry was a humble man, a man of few words, but always a caretaker,” Bolduc said. “He was a caretaker as a member of the armed services, and he was a caretaker as a state trooper.”
Smith was doing his job the day when a careless driver crossed a center line and collided with him head-on.
“Having served in the Army, Jerry knew what risk was about. When he became a trooper in his second career, he knew the risks of being a law enforcement officer,” Bolduc said. “He knew the risks, but he served anyway. He served willingly and gladly.”
He added, “The way we honor Jerry’s service and sacrifice is to remember him.”
Herrera was shot in an attempt to apprehend a suspect involved in a recent homicide. He died 12 days later from his injuries.
He had served the LPD for 23 years, and before that had served in both the U.S. Army and the Nebraska State Patrol.
Herrera will not be forgotten, said Lincoln Police Department Chief Brian Jackson.
“Beyond being a great cop, he was a great man. A great person and a great human,” Jackson said. “Our sorrow and anguish over losing Mario may tempt us in believing evil triumphed that day, that our service is in vain, but it isn’t so. Mario’s courage and fortitude conquered the darkness with a light that can never be extinguished.”
He added, “His service will continue to be remembered from the Lincoln Police Department from here on out.”
Law enforcement often is not appreciated enough by the community, Attorney General Doug Peterson said Monday, and is confronted by the loudest and most critical voices.
“You have one of the most important constitutional responsibilities because you’re one of the few who will stand in the gap between law and order, and tyranny,” Peterson told the crowd of law enforcement officials. “You will stand to protect your communities. You will stand, day in and day out, so we can maintain the promises of our Constitution and the spirit of this country.”
He added, “Don’t be discouraged. We need you now more than ever.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts honored the two fallen officers, as well as all law enforcement officials.
Smith and Herrera epitomized the word “service,” Ricketts said.
“If it wasn’t for men like Jerry and Mario, and all their brothers and sisters, we would not have the greatest nation the world has ever seen,” he said. “It is something that has to be fought for each and every day across our country, and we have men and women who are willing to put on the blue to do that. And thank God we do.”
Ricketts told the law enforcement officials to not be affected by those critical voices.
“If you travel the state of Nebraska, and I’m confident if you travel our entire United States,” he said, “you will find the vast majority of citizens understand the sacrifices our men and women in law enforcement make, and the sacrifices their families make, to keep us safe.”