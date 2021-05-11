WATCH NOW: Two more officers’ names added to Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial

He had served the LPD for 23 years, and before that had served in both the U.S. Army and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Herrera will not be forgotten, said Lincoln Police Department Chief Brian Jackson.

“Beyond being a great cop, he was a great man. A great person and a great human,” Jackson said. “Our sorrow and anguish over losing Mario may tempt us in believing evil triumphed that day, that our service is in vain, but it isn’t so. Mario’s courage and fortitude conquered the darkness with a light that can never be extinguished.”

He added, “His service will continue to be remembered from the Lincoln Police Department from here on out.”

Law enforcement often is not appreciated enough by the community, Attorney General Doug Peterson said Monday, and is confronted by the loudest and most critical voices.

“You have one of the most important constitutional responsibilities because you’re one of the few who will stand in the gap between law and order, and tyranny,” Peterson told the crowd of law enforcement officials. “You will stand to protect your communities. You will stand, day in and day out, so we can maintain the promises of our Constitution and the spirit of this country.”