WATCH NOW: Wind damages buildings south of Aurora Sunday night

Landspout tornadoes hit the Aurora and Stromsburg areas Sunday night as part of a thunderstorm that brought hail and up to 4 inches of rain to parts of the area.

One landspout was reported a mile south-southeast of Aurora at about 7:50 p.m. Another was spotted 5 miles west-southwest of Stromsburg at 8, said meteorologist Jeremy Wesely of the National Weather Service in Hastings.

The doors of about 15 storage units were damaged just south of Aurora near Highway 14. A large metal building next to the storage shed also sustained some door damage. In the Stromsburg area, a horse trailer flipped along Highway 66.

On Twitter, the National Weather Service ran a photo of a funnel cloud, taken from the Love’s Travel Stop on Interstate 80 near Aurora.

Normal tornadoes, or mesocyclones, form from a rotating wall cloud, Wesely said. Landspout tornadoes are higher-based and form along a boundary.

“But they’re still tornadoes,” he said.

The Minden area received golf ball-sized hail, and some flooding was reported in the Minden, Juniata and Aurora areas. The flash flooding was caused by heavy rain. By Monday morning, the river water had returned to its banks, Wesely said.