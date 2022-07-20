Watermelon eating contest at Hall County Fair to benefit local high schools

A watermelon eating contest sponsored by Five Points Bank to be held at Hall County Fair this week will benefit local high schools.

Angelica Morrow, Five Points Bank marketing director, and Corby Flagle, County Fair board member, visited with Hall County Commissioners Tuesday to detail the event.

“We’ll be having teams from lots of different schools competing for some school pride and some money to go back to their schools for improvement and things like that,” Morrow said.

The first place team will receive $250, second place $200 and third place $150.

“It’s really a good chance for them to get money for their schools, as well as show some school pride,” she said.

The event has been done in previous years as a fundraiser for Hall County Hero Flight. Flagle thanked Five Points and the schools for participating.

“We want to help support them, along with other things that will be going on at the fair also,” he said. “We were very happy to work with Five Points and the high schools to bring them out to the County Fair.”

He added, “It does everyone good to come to the county fair.”

This year’s Hall County Fair promises “a few changes,” teased Flagle.

Instead of being at the Expo Building for open-class and 4-H, events will be held at Aurora Cooperative Pavilion, which will help it to feel “more personable.”

While the county fair has boasted vendor booths in the past, it will not this year.

“We went with not doing them this year, because we didn’t know how everything was going to fit into the building,” said Flagle.

The watermelon eating contest is Saturday at 2 p.m. in Fonner Park’s Five Points Bank Arena.

Admission is free.

“If you do attend, you will be able to get a free piece of watermelon to really enjoy the festivities,” added Morrow.

Hall County Fair starts Thursday, July 20, at Grand Island’s Fonner Park.

For more information about events, visit hallcountyfair.com.