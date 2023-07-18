This year, local law enforcement officers will join high school students in the sloppy mess that is the local watermelon-eating contest.

Teams from the Hall County Sheriff's Department and the Grand Island Police Department will see who can eat the most watermelon slices at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Five Points Bank Arena. The winning team gets $500 for its favorite charity.

The contest gets underway at 2 p.m., with Hall County high school students going at it.

Boys and girls teams from as many as seven schools will participate. The schools invited to take part are Grand Island Senior High, Central Catholic, Northwest, Heartland Lutheran, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull and Wood River.

The two first-place teams will each be awarded $250. The second-place teams will receive $200 each, and $150 will go to each of the third-place squads. The money will support the organizations to which the student belong.

The contest is sponsored by Five Points Bank.

The bank likes the idea of finding "new and maybe creative ways to support our local schools," said Angelica Morrow, the bank's vice president of marketing.

Last year, Grand Island Senior High boys and Northwest girls took first place.

The contest has been part of the Hall County Fair since at least 2018.