Wave Pizza of Grand Island loses $1,500 in burglary

A burglar took $1,500 over the weekend from Wave Pizza Co., 107 N. Walnut St.

The theft was reported Monday morning. In a Facebook post on Monday, Wave owner Brent Lindner suggested that the burglar might be a former employee.

"However, we do not have a specific suspect listed at this point," GIPD Capt. Jim Duering said Tuesday.

The burglar forced a window open, but did not break it. It appeared that the suspect didn't need to rummage about the property to find the cash.

"That could be an indication of someone familiar with the property, but we don't have a suspect listed at this point," Duering said.

The cash is the only item reported stolen.